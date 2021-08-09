Reagle Music Theatre Announces Performance Schedule, Interim Executive Artistic Director

Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston is excited to announce a return to live performances under the new leadership of Interim Executive Artistic Director Linda Chin, MS, BA. A resident of Cambridge, Mass., Chin succeeds Founder Robert J. Eagle following his retirement after 52 years at the helm.

"I'm thrilled to be tasked with moving Bob Eagle's remarkable legacy forward now that theaters across the country are re-opening," Linda Chin exudes. "It's a time of rebirth and renewal, and I'm hoping to make the transition seamless for loyal Reagle Music Theatre audiences and the Boston area theater community at large.

"Bob created and sustained a unique regional theater company that allied well known industry professionals with high school and college students to provide a training ground for young local artists while maintaining Broadway-caliber performance and production standards," Chin says. "My goal is to continue that fine tradition while taking this opportunity of reflection we have all had to expand and build upon his heritage."

Chin and the Board of Directors are already working on a 2021-2022 season. They are currently finalizing plans for three major musical theatre programs to be staged from September through December of this year.

Kicking off the return to live performances on September 24, Reagle Music Theatre will present "Musical Theatre at Herter," a combination cabaret and open mike night to be held at the Christian Herter Park outdoor amphitheater in Allston. This new collaboration between Reagle Music Theatre and the Friends of Herter Park marks the return of musical theatre to this delightful riverside venue that became the longstanding home of the storied Publick Theatre 50 years ago.

November 12-15, Reagle Music Theatre will join more than 1500 theater companies around the world to present 3500 (and counting) performances of "All Together Now," a unique simultaneous, global musical celebration of local theatre. Licensed through Music Theatre International, this joyous lifting of voices worldwide features 15 music selections performed in concert. The Reagle event will be presented live on several stages in the Greater Boston area and streamed virtually throughout the weekend.

To cap off 2021, Reagle Music Theatre will bring families and friends together once again for "ChristmasTime," the annual holiday musical revue that has been a regional favorite for generations. This year "ChristmasTime" is slated for seven performances, December 4, 5, 11 and 12.

Times, venues, and ticketing information will be announced shortly. For continuing updates, please visit Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston at www.ReagleMusicTheatre.org.

Please note: Reagle Music Theatre will adhere to or exceed all local, state, and federal health and safety guidelines as they evolve.

Interim Executive Artistic Director Linda Chin's love of musical theater goes back to her school days growing up in Queens. She says she was "hooked" after seeing her first two Broadway shows, Pippin and A Chorus Line, on Broadway "for $8.50." Since then, she has amassed an impressive resume that spans work in arts and culture, theater, leadership, and public health.

Most recently, Chin served as the Founder, Cultural Producer and Advisor for Veritas Storytellers/88 Stories Fund in Cambridge. Its mission is to catalyze, create, and support inclusive storytelling in theater, film, music, and dance. Previously Chin served as Arts and Culture Fellow/Consultant for the Cambridge Community Foundation; Assistant Director, Faculty of Arts and Sciences Office of Career Services at Harvard University; Interim ED, Executive Director, Producing Artistic Director at Wheelock Family Theatre in Boston; Executive Director/President of Asian Task Force Against Domestic Violence in Boston; and Community Science Liaison for Cambridge Public Schools.

Chin's extensive background in education and musical theater makes her a natural successor to the former teacher and head of the Waltham High School English and Drama departments who launched his second successful career as a musical theater impresario and mentor. Chin hopes to take the summer stock and educational workshop experiences that are the hallmark of Reagle Music Theatre and develop them into a robust musical theater training program.

"Reagle Music Theatre really deserves to be nationally recognized," Chin explains. "Countless actors who came up through the summer productions and workshop programs have earned their Equity points and cards and gone on to work professionally in Boston, New York, and across the country. I believe there is a lot more room for growth, especially as the world is now in a place that is working toward greater diversity and inclusion.

"I believe there is more room for such initiatives in musical theater than anywhere else in the industry," Chin continues. "Musical theater is truly the most collaborative art form."