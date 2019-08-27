RAIN Brings The Music Of The Beatles To Worcester

Celebrate the anniversary of the release of "Abbey Road" with RAIN: A Tribute to The Beatles as the production brings the greatest Beatles hits to life for one night only at The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts, Tuesday, March 10 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are on sale now to members and go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, September 3 at 10 am.

This mind-blowing performance takes you back in time, with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event that is "the next best thing to seeing The Beatles!" (Associated Press). Experience the worlds' most iconic band and come celebrate the best of "Abbey Road" live.

Together longer than The Beatles, RAIN has mastered every song, gesture and nuance of the group, delivering a performance that's as infectious as it is transporting. The onstage members of RAIN are not only supreme musicians, but electrifying performers in their own right. This tribute will take you back to a time when all you needed was love and a little help from your friends!

Tickets to RAIN: A Tribute to The Beatles start at $44. Discounts are available for members and groups of 10 or more. Tickets are available online at TheHanoverTheatre.org, by phone at 877.571.SHOW (7469) or at The Hanover Theatre box office located at 2 Southbridge Street in downtown Worcester. For more information on group sales, call 508.471.1689 or email groupsales@thehanovertheatre.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You