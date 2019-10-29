Project31 Presents MOVEMENT THAT MOVES YOU

Boston-based Project31 Dance Company will take the stage for its season opener, Movement That Moves You, Saturday, November 16th at 7:30 pm and Sunday, November 17th at 3:00 pm at Boston University Dance Theater. Performed by Project31's professional company and apprentice training program, Movement That Moves You will feature the choreography of Artistic Director, Kenzie Finn and a new work by guest choreographer, Theo Martinez. Project31 invites you to experience a power-packed evening of contemporary dance showcasing our incredibly bold, versatile, and passionate cast of performers.

Directed by Finn, works featured in the fall review exemplify Project31's bold, emotive style and signature athleticism. Premier works include "I Am", "Folie à Cinq", and "From The Top". Choreographed by Kenzie Finn, "I Am" is solo danced to spoken word poetry written by dancer Lilly Rose Valore. The solo explores Lilly's past and the struggles she has faced in living as her true, authentic self. "Folie à Cinq", a ballet created for five dancers also choreographed by Finn is set to the orchestral sounds of Michael Gordon. In "Folie à Cinq", the dancers compete to match the score's rhythmic invention performing fast-paced, whirling choreography and impressive acrobatic feats. Soloist Sarah Ready leads the ensemble tirelessly, filling the stage with boundless energy. Guest choreographer Theo Martinez blends contemporary dance and lyrical hip-hop in "From the Top", to tell the story of one family's inner dysfunction. The cast of seven dancers show-off their versatility weaving together staccato and fluid phrases into charismatic story-telling.

Project31 is a Boston-based, visceral contemporary dance company founded in the summer of 2017 by Artistic Director Kenzie Finn. Project31 is an experiment of movement: freeform, fluid, and for all eyes; dance that hits you in the gut whether you're a dancer or an observer. Exploring the boundaries between contemporary and American Jazz dance, Project 31's mission is to use dance as a vehicle to inspire thought, invention, and introspection in the viewer. The dancers of Project31 blend their classical backgrounds into fierce, soulful performances bridging the gap between artist and audience member. The organization is comprised of a fifteen-member professional company and a six-member apprentice training program. Project31 is committed to fostering a sense of community and inclusion among its members.

a??The Boston University Dance Theater is located at 915 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02215. Tickets for Movement That Moves You range from $22-$25 with special offers for area colleges and community organizations. Tickets can be purchased at www.project31dance.org





