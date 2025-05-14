Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra To Present SERENADE FOR SPRING At Second Church

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra will welcome James Burton, conductor of the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, to lead Serenade for Spring at the Second Church in Newton, MA, on Sunday, June 8th, at 3:00 PM. For tickets and information visit proarte.org.

The concert will open with Edward Elgar's Serenade for Strings, a lyrical, intimate work brimming with English charm, followed by Aaron Copland's beloved Appalachian Spring, a radiant celebration of hope and simplicity.

Pro Arte cellist Aron Zelkowicz will be the soloist for Luigi Boccherini's Cello Concerto in G Major, a showcase of classical-era brilliance. The concert will conclude with Antonin Dvořák's Czech Suite, a vibrant tapestry of Bohemian dance rhythms and folk melodies.

James Burton has conducted performances at Symphony Hall and Tanglewood with the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the Boston Pops, the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, and the Boston Symphony Children's Choir, which he founded in 2018. Born in London, Burton has conducted UK orchestras including the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment, and many more. Since 2017 he has been a frequent guest conductor of the Boston Pops.

With a career as a cellist, performer, teacher and administrator, Aron Zelkowicz has cultivated a repertoire both classical and ethnic, familiar, and obscure. He serves as the Founder and Director of the Pittsburgh Jewish Music Festival, which presents rare and diverse works from Jewish musical traditions. As a cellist, Aron has performed at the Tanglewood, Banff, Aspen, Sarasota, Chautauqua, Colorado, Cactus Pear, and Sunflower festivals, with members of the Emerson and Cleveland Quartets. He was Principal Cello of the Miami Symphony Orchestra and has played with the Toronto Symphony and National Arts Centre Orchestra of Canada, as well as on international tours with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.

About Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra

Pro Arte is a professional, musician-led cooperative chamber orchestra that shares its passion for music through exceptional performances that enrich, engage, and educate. The ensemble performs familiar and adventurous music in concert halls and welcoming community settings. Founded in 1978 by Harvard chaplain and visionary Larry Hill, Pro Arte is one of only four cooperative orchestras in the country. Unlike traditional orchestras, Pro Arte's players, as well as the conductor, decide what music the Orchestra will perform and who the guest artists will be. Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra is a member of the Newton Cultural Alliance.

Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra presents Serenade for Spring Sunday June 8 at 3pm at Second Church at 60 Highland St, West Newton, MA. Tickets and information for all concerts can be found at www.proarte.org.

