Pianist Conrad Tao Replaces Ingrid Fliter For August 23 Shed Program

Pianist Ingrid Fliter has withdrawn from her upcoming Tanglewood performance on the advice of her doctors who have recommended that she not fly during her pregnancy. Ms. Fliter had been scheduled to perform Ravel's Piano Concerto in G with the Boston Symphony Orchestra on Friday, August 23 at the Koussevitzky Music Shed. Replacing Ms. Fliter in the Ravel concerto will be Conrad Tao who will make his Boston Symphony Orchestra and Tanglewood debuts. There are no other changes to the program.



Friday, August 23, 8 p.m.

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Yu-An Chang, conductor

Conrad Tao, piano

MENDELSSOHN Overture to A Midsummer Night's Dream

RAVEL Piano Concerto in G

SCHUBERT Symphony No. 2

Further details about Mr. Tao, including high-resolution photos, can be found at https://www.conradtao.com/bio.





