Photos: TRAD at Cape Rep Theatre

Cape Rep Theatre is continuing its 2025 season with Trad by Mark Doherty directed by Alison Weller. Performances are held in Cape Rep’s Barn September 17 - October 12. Check out all new photos below!

Trad is the hilarious and poignant Irish play about a son, 100-year-old Thomas, and his even older Da, who set off on a quest to find the son that Thomas thinks he fathered 70 years ago. After all that time on earth, they want to know if the family line will survive. An award-winning comedy by Mark Doherty with original music by Jim Doherty that keeps you laughing all the way to an unexpected finale.

Directed by Alison Weller, the production features Scenic and Lighting Design by James P. Byrne and Costume Design by Robin McLaughlin. Holly Erin McCarthy serves as the Production Stage Manager.

Macklin Devine (Archibald Avery) and Seton Brown (Prelude to a Kiss) return to the Cape Rep stage in the roles of a 100-year-old son, Thomas, and his even more geriatric father. Ian Hamilton (Sunday in the Park) appears as Sal and Father Rice. Jonathan Ford makes his Cape Rep debut on the fiddle.

Photo Credit: Bob Tucker / Focalpoint Studio

Jonathan Ford

Ian Hamilton, Macklin Devine

Seton Brown, Macklin Devine

Seton Brown, Macklin Devine