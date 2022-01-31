Photos: Nervous Theatre Presents Beckett's TEXTS FOR NOTHING

Don't miss the final weekend of Nervous Theatre's intimate new staging of Beckett's Texts for Nothing. Boston actor Doug Lockwood performs twice each night for audiences of 12 in this searing 30-minute production.

Audiences will be immersed in the words of Samuel Beckett as they gather around a single performer murmuring into the darkness. Texts For Nothing plumbs the depths of isolation and dread in this meditation on the nature of being.

Nervous Theatre is a nomadic theatrical collective currently based in Bozeman, Montana. The group recently premiered Strange Mating Calls, an experiential performance presented at the Tinworks Art exhibition. Previous works include the theatre/film hybrid MOMMY'S DEAD AND THEY BURIED HER IN MOSCOW (a riff on Three Sisters) and a touring production of The Maids. More information can be found at nervoustheatre.co

Texts for Nothing enters its final weekend in the basement studio of The Boston Conservatory Theater at 31 Hemenway St. Performances run Thursday-Sunday with start times of 8pm and 9pm each night. There will be a limit of 12 seats sold for each performance. There will be no late seating due to the intimate nature of the staging. Run time: 30 minutes. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for Berklee students, faculty, and staff.

To purchase tickets, visit https://textsfornothing.eventbrite.com To learn more, visit nervoustheatre.com.