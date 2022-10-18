Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at THE HUMANS at the Provincetown Theater

The play begins performances on Wednesday, October 19 at 7pm. 

Oct. 18, 2022  

The Provincetown Theater is giving Stephen Karam's The Humans its Cape Cod premiere at their playhouse, 238 Bradford Street. In the photos below, get a first look at the production which begins performances on Wednesday, October 19 at 7pm.

Winner of the 2016 Tony Award for Best Play, The Humans was also a finalist for that year's Pulitzer Prize, in which the committee described the play as "a profoundly affecting drama that sketches the psychological and emotional contours of an average American family."

Part family drama, part dark comedy, part haunted house, The Humans is, wholly, a thrilling new work of modern American theater

Directed by the company's artistic director, David Drake, the Provincetown Theater production of The Humans features a cast of veteran Outer Cape actors that includes Nathan Butera (Mae West's The Drag; web series Off-Season), Jadah Carroll (The Witch), Dian Hamilton (You Can't Take It with You), Laura Scribner (The Lady Hamlet), and -- making their Provincetown Theater debuts -- Danica Jensen and Ken Lockwood.

The Humans will perform Wednesdays - Saturdays at 7pm, and Sundays at 2pm, October 19 thru 30. Tickets can be purchased online at provincetowntheater.org, or by calling the box office at 508-487-7487.

Photo Credit: Bob Tucker of Focalpoint

