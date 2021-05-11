Passim School Of Music Class Help Performers Honor Bob Dylan Ahead Of His 80th Birthday

The Passim School of Music will honor Bob Dylan ahead of his 80th birthday with Tangled Up in You: Interpreting & Imagining Bob Dylan in the 21st Century.

Led by singer/songwriter Emma Swift, the class will help performers answer three key questions: What is it that makes Dylan's songs so wonderful to sing? Why Dylan, why now? How do you know you're right for the song?

Swift will explore production choices, collaboration and song selection, talk about some of the great Dylan interpreters from Joan Baez to Nina Simone and beyond, and investigate how covering songs can improve your own songwriting. The workshop will be held online from 1:00-2:30 ET on Saturday, May 15th. Anyone interested can register now at passim.org/school-of-music/classes-workshops.

Emma Swift is an Australian-born songwriter, currently residing in the USA. A gifted singer inspired by Joni Mitchell, Marianne Faithfull and a plethora of dead poets, her sound is a blend of classic folk, Americana and indie rock.

In August 2020 she released the critically-acclaimed "Blonde On The Tracks", a Laurel Canyon inspired reimagining of some of her favourite Bob Dylan tunes on Tiny Ghost Records. The album received Best of 2020 accolades from Rolling Stone, Nashville Scene, No Depression, The Guardian and more.

Founded in 2000, the Passim School of Music offers classes, master classes, workshops, and private lessons to adults in an engaging and informal setting. The School of Music at Club Passim is an open and highly creative environment that encourages students to excel beyond their ability and truly hone their craft. Part of the Passim mission is to create and encourage a vibrant music community, and the school is a fundamental part of this mission.