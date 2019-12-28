OnStage Dance Company Presents its Season 18 Performance

Tickets are now available for OnStage Dance Company's season 18 performance! The performance will be held at the Boston University dance theater (915 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02215, entrance on Buick St) at 2 PM and 7 PM on Saturday, January 25, 2020. The show features a variety of dancers and dance styles, including jazz, contemporary, tap, hip hop, and more. There's something for everyone!

It'll be a fantastic show, so get your $20 tickets today at: http://www.onstagedanceco.com/performance

Executive Director Jennifer Kuhnberg created the company to offer more opportunity for dancers in the Boston area. Kuhnberg says, "Most dancers in Boston have plenty of opportunities to take dance classes, but rarely get the opportunity to choreograph and perform. Performing is where dancers are able to share their passion and love for dance, and this company provides them an affordable and supportive environment to do just that."

All ticket sales directly support the costs of rehearsal and performance space rental.

OnStage is a dance company dedicated to creating performance opportunities for Boston area dancers (18+). Our mission is to provide a venue for self-expression through performance in front of a live audience. As a community based non-profit organization with a volunteer staff, we keep our costs low so participation is affordable and accessible. We welcome dancers with an interest in a variety of dance styles as well as new and experienced choreographers.





