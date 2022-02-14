Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras Announces March Chamber Music Concert

Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras will present a chamber music concert, both in person and online, on Sunday, March 6.

Ten small ensembles will perform music by Florence Price, Antonin Dvořák, Valerie Coleman, and more. The concert will stream in real time on NMYO's YouTube channel.

The in-person performance is free, with a limited number of tickets available.

The concert will be held March 6 at 3 p.m. in the First Church of Ipswich, One Meetinghouse Green, Ipswich.

Reserve a ticket with the NMYO office at 978-309-9833.

Learn more at https://www.nmyo.org/events.html.