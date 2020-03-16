North Shore Music Theatre Cancels all March and April Shows

In response to ongoing developments, by orders by the Governor of Massachusetts, and in an effort to preserve the health and safety of North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) patrons, employees, and artists, the following pre-season shows are cancelled:

MACBETH - March 19-20

A YEAR WITH FROG & TOAD - March 24 - 28

FROM STARDUST TO PENNY LANE featuring the NSMT Orchestra - March 29

Voices of Hope's ANYTHING GOES - April 4 & 5

FROZEN, JR. - April 11

BROADWAY SPOTLIGHT - April 18

"Our team has been closely monitoring this situation, and in communication with local and state authorities as we work together to devise a plan to tackle this necessary pause," said Bill Hanney NSMT Owner & Producer. "We are hopeful that by promoting positive and effective social distancing now, throughout our local communities, we will be able to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and begin the necessary work to return stronger than ever for our musical season in May."

Ticket holders for upcoming performances of Macbeth, A Year With Frog & Toad, Stardust to Penny Lane, Voices of Hope's production of "Anything Goes, Frozen Jr., and Broadway Spotlight will receive an immediate refund-this may take 3-10 business days. Patrons with questions can call the Box Office at (978) 232-7200.

The May production of Mamma Mia! is scheduled to proceed as planned. Should changes arise, patrons will be notified.





