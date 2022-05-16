Newton's New Philharmonia Orchestra Presents NEW PHIL REAWAKENED - MUSIC FOR MAY, May 22

Newton's New Philharmonia Orchestra (New Phil) concludes their 27th season of "Music for All" with New Phil Reawakened - "Music for May" on Sunday, May 22rd at 3 p.m. at Brown Middle School in Newton, MA.

Led by Principal Conductor Jorge Soto, New Phil Reawakened will feature works by Saint-Saëns and Brahms. The performance will include acclaimed cellist and long-time Newton resident Allison Eldredge, who has toured with the world's leading orchestras. Tickets for New Phil Reawakened - Music for May are available now at www.newphil.org.

New Phil Reawakened will begin with Camille Saint-Saëns's masterpiece Cello Concerto No. 1. Arranged for a solo cellist and scored for a small orchestra, this dramatic piece is structured in one continuous movement containing three different progressing sections. Feature soloist, Allison Eldredge, will perform in the dramatic and musical foreground.

Cellist Allison Eldredge has appeared as a soloist in 30 major American orchestras and innumerable major international orchestras. Her rare musical sensitivity and perfect technique has landed her the coveted Avery Fisher Career Grant and Musical America's "Young Artist of the Year" award. Some of her most notable accomplishments include a critically-acclaimed sold-out debut as a soloist at Carnegie Hall, a command performance at the White House and special performances in tribute to cellist Pablo Casals at the Casals Festival in Puerto Rico. A champion of living composers, Ms. Eldredge was deeply honored to tour North America, Europe and Israel with the late composer Krzysztof Penderecki performing his Viola Concerto transcribed for cello and orchestra. She has frequently appeared on radio and television stations internationally showcasing why she is accredited as a "cellist afraid of nothing".

"We are so excited to have Allison Eldredge join New Phil. She's a world renowned talent and her presence among us will be sure to leave everyone at New Phil inspired" said New Phil Executive Director Adrienne Hartzell Knudsen.

The concert also includes Johannes Brahms' famous, grand and great Symphony No. 1. Brahms spent at least fourteen years completing this work with sketches dating back to 1854. The First Symphony was not performed until 1876, some 20-plus years after Brahms made his first symphony efforts.

The performance is part of the Newton Cultural Alliance's Breath of Spring programming - a series of arts and culture events that will relax and renew throughout Newton this season.

For this concert, New Phil will be requiring masking for all audience members.

New Phil Reawakened will be held on Sunday, May 22 at 3:00 PM at Brown Middle School, 125 Meadowbrook Road, Newton, MA. Tickets range from $40 - $50 for adults and $10 for students under 25 and available online now at http://newphil.org/.