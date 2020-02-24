Newton's New Philharmonia Orchestra Continues Silver Anniversary Season With ST. PETERSBURG VIRTUOSOS

Newton's New Philharmonia Orchestra, Francisco Noya, Music Director, continues its Classics Series with "St. Petersburg Virtuosos", a celebration of the works of Pyotr Tchaikovsky and Sergei Prokofiev. The concert will feature Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 4 and the polonaise from "Eugene Onegin" as well as a special performance of Prokofiev's Violin Concerto No. 1 with Boston Symphony Orchestra violinist Tatiana Dimitriades. The New Phil will perform "St. Petersburg Virtuosos" at the First Baptist Church in Newton on Saturday, March 14th at 7:30 PM and Sunday, March 15th at 3:00 PM.

Tchaikovsky's joyful and bright polonaise comes from his opera "Eugene Onegin". The cheerful dance is found in the final act to the opera, but in New Phil's "St. Petersburg Virtuosos" it will instead serve as the start of a celebration of the vibrant and colorful music to come out of Russia.

Prokofiev's Violin Concerto No. 1 will follow the Polonaise. The solo performance is a bit of a homecoming for violinist Tatiana Dimitriades. Dimitriades, who joined the Boston Symphony violin section in 1987 also served as the New Phil's founding concertmaster and for the first 10 years of the organization.

"It is such a pleasure to have Tatiana back with us for this special performance during our 25th anniversary season," said Adrienne Hartzell, executive director of the New Philharmonia Orchestra. "She is a good friend, an incredibly talented musician, and also was one of the driving forces that helped shape the orchestra when we formed the New Phil in 1995. We are excited to have her return to the New Phil stage!"

The Classics series concert will close with Tchaikovsky's great Symphony No. 4 in F minor. Known for its urgent and supercharged pace, the passionate Symphony No. 4 stands in stark contrast to Prokofiev's peaceful Violin Concerto No. 1 allowing the New Phil to show off the diversity and incredible range of talent in the orchestra.

New Philharmonia's presentation of St. Petersburg Virtuosos takes place Saturday, March 14, at 7:30 PM and Sunday, March 15, at 3:00 PM at the First Baptist Church in Newton Centre, 848 Beacon Street. Tickets are available now at newphil.org.





