New Rock Opera Written and Produced by Gary Sohmers Set For Premiere This October

Beasties: A Sci-Fi Rock Opera takes to the stage for the first time as the all-star cast sings the story of a battle against evil to save the planet October 10 + 11 at the Regent Theatre in Arlington. Featuring 18 songs, Beasties tells of an epic alien encounter at a concert in Central Park to try to save the Earth from climate destruction and corporate political corruption. Tickets are on sale now at EventBrite.com.

Written and produced by Boston based musician Gary Sohmers, with music, orchestration and arrangements by Bill Holloman, Beasties stars Barrence Whitfield, Mach Bell, Liz Proteau, Jerry Bisantz, BIll Holloman Jr. and Cliff Goodwin, plus a choral cast and a live band.

“Beasties is a live, immersive, sci-fi graphic novel, a visual-storytelling, rockin' and rollin' musical theatrical experience all rolled into one,” said Gary Sohmers. “It is an epic adventure that will have the whole audience singing along. We hope that it will be an experience you won't soon forget.”

The show tells the story of Voice, the lead singer of a rock band and Grā, a retired singer. Grā lands the job of a lifetime working as stage manager for Voice ahead of his band's monumental free concert in New York City's Central Park. However, in a bizarre turn of events, Grā becomes inhabited by an alien, Impulse, as a corrupt politician attempts to take over the show. Surprises and chaos ensue, while Voice, Grā, Impulse, and the band rally humanity and their inner “Beasties” in order to save the planet.

Beasties: A Sci-Fi Rock Opera premieres October 10th and 11th at the Regent Theatre (7 Medford St Arlington, MA). Tickets are on sale now at EventBrite.com.

About Writer/Producer Gary Sohmers:

Gary Sohmers, known as the “King of Pop Culture” from his 13 seasons as an appraiser on the PBS TV program “Antiques Roadshow,” is a musician, producer, author, mentor, and entrepreneur. Throughout his career, he produced the first AIDS benefit concert with Cyndi Lauper and Dionne Warwick during his 9 year tenure as production manager at Metro on Lansdowne St, along with over 1,000 other concerts with artists like Stevie Ray Vaughan, Eric Clapton, B-52s, Allman Brothers, Van Morrison, and many others. He has also produced over 300 consumer shows and has been a collectibles dealer for almost 50 years.

The Cast

Barrence Whitfield is a world renowned vocalist and lead singer of the iconic Boston band, Barrence Whitfield and The Savages with a 40 year career of ripping up stages and blowing the roof off buildings with his dynamic vocal stylings and rock and roll energy. Barrence performed the role of Voice on the currently released record and reprises his character for the live show.

Mach Bell has been part of the Boston music scene since the early 1970s performing with Thundertrain as part of the first punk rock movement, and later sang lead for the Joe Perry Project and his current band, the Mach Bell Experience, is recording new product and playing the local clubs.

Liz Proteau is a New England based singer-songwriter, artist, and visionary. Earlier this year, she released her sophomore album, Sorrow's Joy, under the artist name, Endelle, and is eager to compose her third. With her career continuing to bloom in many creative facets, she is excited to bring Terra to life as she did on the currently released Beasties record.

Jerry Bisantz is an actor, singer, theatrical producer, and playwright and will be performing the role of Dick T.Raitor, an evil corporate politician attempting to usurp the audience by association and sway them to the dark side. Currently residing in Lowell, MA, Jerry has been active in the New England theater scene for the past thirty years. His live theatrical performances have been seen in many of the area's regional theaters, including Speakeasy Stage Company, The Publick Theater, Worcester Foothills Theatre, Stoneham Theatre, Centa-Stage, The Lyric West, The Regent Theater, Image Theater Company and The Greater Lowell Music Theatre.

Cliff Goodwin performs the role of Vibe, Voice's trusty friend and guitarist. Cliff's career has included long term stints with Robert Palmer and with Joe Cocker, along with playing with many great New England bands including American Standard, Rebel Montez with Christine Ohlmann and the James Montgomery band.

Bill Holloman Jr, the music director and vocalist, has worked with Gary on Beasties since the inception, doing the demo vocals in his father's basement studio while the currently released recording was being written, arranged and orchestrated by his father Bill Sr. He currently is a copyist and arranger for award-winning composer, Brian Keane.

