New England Public Theatre Aims to Convert Mall Storefront into a Theater

The Sun Chronicle has reported that New England Public Theatre is seeking zoning board approval to convert a third-level storefront to a small black box theater in the Emerald Square Mall.

Jonathan Mael of Sharon, who runs New England Public Theatre, stated, "I feel as though the addition of a performing arts center would be a great win for the community... My proposed company already has non-profit status and would serve North Attleboro and the surrounding communities with high quality live theater and performing arts education opportunities while adding a destination to the Emerald Square mall that should help drive commerce for other businesses.”

Less than half the mall space is currently occupied. A hearing on New England Public Theatre’s application is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 27.

