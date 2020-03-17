Museum Of Russian Icons Temporarily Closed, Schedule Changes

The Museum of Russian Icons has temporarily closed due to the Coronavirus outbreak in order to safeguard visitors and staff; and to support efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. Events in March and April have been cancelled, and the spring 2020 exhibition schedule has been revised.

"The arts play an important role in times of challenge, and it is my hope that the Museum of Russian Icons-through our online resources-will continue to be a source of inspiration throughout the coming weeks and months, albeit in a different medium. We are hopeful that we will reopen later this spring with several exhibitions celebrating the resiliency and renewal of the human spirit," says director Kent Russell. The museum's website, www.museumofrussianicons.org, is home to The Journal of Icon Studies, articles about works in the museum's permanent collection, and the British Museum's catalogue of Byzantine and Greek Icons.

REVISED SCHEDULE

§ Atomic Alert! Confronting "The Bomb" in the New Atomic Age, an exploration of the mid-20th century Cold War era, originally scheduled for March 20-May 6, will be POSTPONED UNTIL FALL 2020.

§ Maine-based contemporary artist Lesia Sochor's Pysanka: Symbol of Renewal, inspired by the beautiful tradition of Ukrainian Easter egg painting, will be on view April 7 - June 2, 2020.

§ Tradition & Opulence: Easter in Imperial Russia, April 7-August 7, will explore the symbolism of the egg and Easter in Imperial Russia through more than 200 objects made to celebrate the religious holiday and the important role that imagery played throughout the entire year. It will include works from the firm of Fabergé and its competitors as well as designs by prominent artists and icon painters.

§ The Long Way Home, featuring over 40 stunning photographs taken by Museum founder Gordon Lankton during a transcontinental life-changing journey in the 1950s, along with artifacts from the trip, will be on display April 7-June 28.

The Museum of Russian Icons inspires the appreciation and study of Russian culture by collecting and exhibiting icons and related objects; igniting the interest of national and international audiences; and offering interactive educational programs. The Museum serves as a leading center for research and scholarship through the Center for Icon Studies and other institutional collaborations. It is the only museum in the US dedicated to Russian icons, and it is the largest collection of icons outside of Russia.



