Movie Night at Fenway Park Returns with Screening of ELF

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The latest edition of “Movie Night at Fenway Park,” presented by Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, will take place on Thursday, July 31, featuring the 2003 holiday film, Elf. Movie Night at Fenway Park is an ongoing summer program curated for families to watch a movie together at the Boston ballpark.

Prior to the ticketed screening of Elf, families are invited to visit a holiday-themed celebration in the Gate A concourse that will include festive photo ops and fun surprises. Fans are encouraged to wear their favorite jolly attire. Concessions will be available.

Tickets for Movie Night are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Children ages 2 and under may attend for free. Fans can purchase movie tickets here. The event is free for Red Sox Season Ticket Holders.

To ensure the best viewing on the 40 by 100-foot videoboard, fans in attendance will be seated in the lower seating bowl down the first baseline. Fenway Park gates will open at 6:15 p.m. and the movie will begin at 7:30 p.m.

About Elf

In Elf, Buddy (Will Ferrell) was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised to adulthood among Santa's elves. Unable to shake the feeling that he doesn't fit in, the adult Buddy travels to New York, in full elf uniform, in search of his real father. As it happens, this is Walter Hobbs (James Caan), a cynical businessman. After a DNA test proves this, Walter reluctantly attempts to start a relationship with the childlike Buddy with increasingly chaotic results.

The hit film later came to the stage as Elf The Musical, featuring a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, with songs by Tony nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin. The musical returned to Broadway in 2024, led by Grey Henson as Buddy the Elf. Watch an exclusive video of Henson singing "World's Greatest Dad" here.

About Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema was founded in 1997 as a single-screen mom and pop repertory theater in Austin, TX. Twenty-eight years later, with 42 locations and counting, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has been called "the best theater in America" by Entertainment Weekly and "the best theater in the world" by Wired. Alamo Drafthouse has built a reputation as a movie lover's oasis not only by combining best-in-class food and drink service with the movie-going experience, but also introducing unique programming and high-profile, star-studded special events. Alamo Drafthouse created Fantastic Fest, a world-renowned genre film festival dubbed "The Geek Telluride" by Variety featuring independents, international filmmakers, and major Hollywood studios. Alamo Drafthouse continues to expand its brand in new and exciting ways, including the American Genre Film Archive, a non-profit film archive dedicated to preserving, restoring and sharing film, and with several new theaters announced for this year and beyond.