Merrimack Repertory Theatre Appoints Malika Oyetimein

Malika Oyetimein, director of Merrimack Repertory Theatre's critically acclaimed video production of Fannie Lou Hamer: Speak On It! last fall, will serve as the company's Artist in Residence for the 2021-22 Season, according to Courtney Sale, the Nancy L. Donahue Artistic Director, and Bonnie J. Butkas, Executive Director.

Sale said, ""Malika is one of the most exciting and dynamic directors working in the American theatre. Malika crafts richly kinesthetic experiences on stage and tightly woven ensembles. Her rehearsal room radiates joy. Her candor calls us all to our best selves. We are thrilled she is joining MRT in this new role."

Her role will include the direction of a new play workshop, season planning support, artistic hiring, and community engagement consulting.

Oyetimein's directing credits include Bootycandy and Barbecue at Intiman Theatre Festival; Hoodoo Love at Sound Theatre Company; And In This Corner . . . Cassius Clay at Seattle Children's Theatre; and The First Deep Breath for the National Black Theatre. A member of the Directors Lab at Lincoln Center Theater, she is also the co-adapter and director of Dr. Maya Angelou's I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings (Book-It Repertory Theatre) and a graduate of the MFA program at The University of Washington's School of Drama.

MRT will resume full operations in September with Wild Horses by Allison Gregory. For further information, visit www.mrt.org or call the Enterprise Bank Box Office at 978-654-4678.