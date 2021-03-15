Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MassOpera Announces Socially Distanced Outdoor Social Distansing Pop-Up Concerts on St. Patrick's Day 

Shows will feature two incredibly talented sopranos, Kristin Fahning and Marsé Alaundra.

Mar. 15, 2021  

On March 17, 2021, MassOpera will present the fourth set of concerts in their Social DistanSing series for St. Patrick's Day, at various elderly and low-income housing facilities in the Boston area, including South Boston and Dorchester.. For St. Patrick's Day, MassOpera will feature two incredibly talented sopranos, Kristin Fahning and Marsé Alaundra, who will sing a variety of repertoire. MassOpera will go live at every location via Facebook Live, so friends at home can also watch these concerts.

MassOpera kicked off theSocial DistanSing series in July of 2020 bringing a variety of opera, musical theater, jazz, and art song to the residents of multiplehousing complexes in the Boston and Greater Boston areas, with individual singers performing from the bed of a truck. Since then, MassOpera has continued to produce Social DistanSing events for Labor Day and Veterans Day in 2020 as well, and is committed to serving the community through song. This St. Patrick's Day, MassOpera will bring music to our community in a time when live performance is still scarce.

Visit us at www.massopera.org.


