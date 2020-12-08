Mark Erelli's Performance On Boch Center's Ghost Light Series

Award winning singer/songwriter Mark Erelli brings his unique sound to the Wang Theatre stage for a performance on the Boch Center's music television series The Ghost Light Series. Erelli will be joined by multi-instrumentalist Zachariah Hickman for the performance, which was originally scheduled to air Friday, December 4. It will now air this Thursday, December 10 at 7:30 PM on NBC Boston and Friday, December 11 at 7:30 PM on NECN.

Mark Erelli has forged a colorful career by making the art of "being everywhere all the time" seem effortless. It's hard to think of another artist who seems equally at home serving as a sideman for GRAMMY-winning artists like Paula Cole, Marc Cohn, and Josh Ritter, or producing albums for Lori McKenna, as he does writing and producing his own material, like "By Degrees," on which he was joined by a host of voices including Rosanne Cash and Sheryl Crow. That song was nominated for "Song Of The Year" at the 2019 Americana Music Awards, and served to reintroduce Erelli to a wider audience.

Erelli followed up "By Degrees" with Blindsided in 2020. The aptly-titled Blindsided was forged in this process of reckoning, of taking stock of the soul, and being pleasantly surprised. Mining the same gritty yet soulful territory as John Hiatt's Bring The Family or Bonnie Raitt's Nick Of Time, Erelli contemplates the delicate tension between love and commitment, faith and family, disillusionment and hope. But this isn't a confession from the therapist's couch; it's rock 'n roll, and Erelli is clearly taking his cues from heroes like Petty and Prine.

Click Here to watch to Mark Erelli's video for his latest single "The River Always Wins"

For centuries, theatres around the world have had what is known as a Ghost Light, a single lamp left shining when everyone has left. The legend is that this light protects actors, patrons and theatres from bad luck and ghosts. Each half-hour show in the Ghost Light Series features artists performing to an empty audience on the Boch Center stage illuminated only by the Ghost Light. There are no amps and no spotlights, just the artists and their instruments, playing and sharing stories, and revealing what it is like to be a musician at a time when you are cut off from your audience.

Guests watching at home or online are asked to support the Boch Center and the Folk American Roots Hall of Fame by making a donation or naming a seat at bochcenter.org/donate.

The Ghost Light Series includes performances by Will Dailey, Jonathan Edwards, Kemp Harris, The Mammals, two-time Grammy Award winner Lori McKenna, Jay Psaros, Tom Rush, Chris Smither, Noel Paul Stookey, Livingston Taylor, and more.

For more information on the Ghost Light Series, head to bochcenter.org/discover/ghost-light-series.