Marblehead School Of Ballet Launches 48th Season

The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) celebrates its 48th anniversary with a new season of classes for 2019-2020, beginning on Monday, August 26. Children, teenagers, and adults will find classes for all levels at the school's studio, located at 115 Pleasant Street, in picturesque Marblehead, Massachusetts. A special highlight is the Beginner Tai Chi and the Rooting Pine Qi Gong Method class for teenagers and adults.

New Season of Classes

The Marblehead School of Ballet embraces a motto of quality education, individual attention and working with people to reach their goals. The curriculum offers classes to meet the needs of seasoned dancers, as well as avocational and up-and-coming dancers of all ages. Children, teenagers, and adults find a range of opportunities available to meet their interests. Weekly classes are scheduled in ballet, pointe, and variations; pre-ballet and creative movement; modern and jazz; repertory; Pilates, stretch and strength, Tai Chi and Qi Gong; and partner dancing with ballroom, fox trot, swing, Latin, and Argentine Tango. Director Paula K. Shiff teaches the adult ballet classes, favorites with students, on Thursday morning and Wednesday evening.

Private lessons are also available for dancers preparing for a special event such as a wedding or another occasion, college auditions, cross-training for a sport, working on alignment and coordination, or seeking additional instruction.

Beginner Tai Chi and Qi Gong

The season features the curriculum's new Beginner Tai Chi and Qi Gong class. Students learn a range of movements from the Tai Chi Yang style form, the Rooting Pine Qi Gong Method, and some simple exercises to enhance the harmony of the mind and the body. The new class is taught year round on Sundays beginning September 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

"This class, open to adults and youngsters, ages 13 and up, helps dancers and non-dancers improve their health and well-being. As no previous experience is needed, everyone can benefit from this class: business people, stay-at-home parents, home schooled students, caregivers, and others, explained Paula K. Shiff, Director of the Marblehead School of Ballet.

"Seniors can enhance their mobility and balance. People can reduce anxiety, treat depression, improve joint and organ health and balance blood pressure," she said.

After an enthusiastic response to an introductory class taught during the summer, instructor Leda Elliot returns to teach the class. Elliot brings a wealth of experience to the school, including extensive studies, performances and competitions in dance and the martial arts of Chinese Wushu the healing arts of Qi Gong and Reiki. She studied dance at The Ballet Arts of Carnegie Hall in Japan under Aiko Ohtaki, one of the first females to teach ballet in Japan, and at the Walnut Hill School for the Arts in Natick, Massachusetts.

MSB operates year round and offers open enrollment on a rolling basis. Although students are welcome to start any time, advanced registration is required. To register for any class or for further information, visit www.marbleheadschoolofballet.com, call 781-631-6262, or send an e-mail to msb@havetodance.com.





