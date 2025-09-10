Manual Cinema To Perform LEONARDO! A WONDERFUL SHOW ABOUT A TERRIBLE MONSTER At Academy Of Music Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Emmy Award-winning performance collective Manual Cinema will bring its imaginative production Leonardo! A Wonderful Show About a Terrible Monster to the Academy of Music Theatre in Northampton, MA, on Friday, October 3, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. The show is part of the Academy’s Season Series.

Inspired by Mo Willems’ bestselling books Leonardo, the Terrible Monster and Sam, the Most Scaredy-Cat Kid in the World, Leonardo! blends hundreds of illustrated paper puppets, furry monster puppets, two-dimensional props, and original songs. Audiences can choose to watch the cinematic story unfold on the big screen or watch the artists below as they create the performance in real time.

Manual Cinema designed the show to capture the bold, colorful energy of Willems’ book pages, transforming them into a dynamic live event full of humor, heart, and playfulness.

Tickets

Date & Time: Friday, October 3, 2025, at 6:30 p.m.

Location: Academy of Music Theatre, 274 Main Street, Northampton, MA

Price: $12 children ($16.24 with fees), $20 adults ($25.16 with fees)

Purchase: aomtheatre.com, by phone at (413) 584-9032 ext.105, or in person at the Academy box office (open Tuesday–Friday, 3:00–6:00 p.m.)

Card to Culture Discount: $10 tickets (no fees) available for patrons with valid EBT, WIC, or ConnectorCare cards. Limit 4 per cardholder, first-come, first-served.