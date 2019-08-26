MOMIX Comes To Worcester

Experience the exceptional and expect the unexpected when VIVA MOMIX comes to The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are on sale now to members and go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, September 3 at 10 am.

Transporting audiences from their everyday lives to a fantasy world through its trademark use of magical lighting and imagery, MOMIX has thrilled fans in over 22 countries and has been featured on stage, screen and television. In an endless search for another gravity, artistic director Moses Pendleton combines athletic dance, riveting music, outrageous costumes, inventive props and pure talent to create an entertaining multimedia experience that will surprise, enchant and astonish.

Tickets to VIVA MOMIX start at $29. Discounts are available for members and groups of 10 or more. Tickets are available online at TheHanoverTheatre.org, by phone at 877.571.SHOW (7469) or at The Hanover Theatre box office located at 2 Southbridge Street in downtown Worcester. For more information on group sales, contact Group Sales at 508.471.1689 or groupsales@thehanovertheatre.org.





