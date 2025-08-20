Liz Callaway to Headline One-Night-Only Cabaret Event at Riverside Theatre Works in Hyde Park

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony and Grammy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Liz Callaway will take the stage at RTW's French's Opera House for a one-night-only cabaret performance, Broadway and Beyond, on Saturday, September 20 at 7 PM. The evening will also mark the official launch celebration of RTW's 2025-2026 season.

Audiences can expect an unforgettable night of music featuring songs from the Broadway roles that made her a star-including her Tony-nominated performance in Baby and her iconic portrayal of Grizabella in Cats.

The performance will also showcase highlights from her celebrated film and recording career, including the Oscar-nominated Anastasia and her Grammy-nominated album To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim.