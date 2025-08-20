 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat Register Games Grosses

Liz Callaway to Headline One-Night-Only Cabaret Event at Riverside Theatre Works in Hyde Park

The performance will take place on Saturday, September 20 at 7 PM.

By: Aug. 20, 2025
Liz Callaway to Headline One-Night-Only Cabaret Event at Riverside Theatre Works in Hyde Park Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Tony and Grammy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Liz Callaway will take the stage at RTW's French's Opera House for a one-night-only cabaret performance, Broadway and Beyond, on Saturday, September 20 at 7 PM. The evening will also mark the official launch celebration of RTW's 2025-2026 season.

Audiences can expect an unforgettable night of music featuring songs from the Broadway roles that made her a star-including her Tony-nominated performance in Baby and her iconic portrayal of Grizabella in Cats.

The performance will also showcase highlights from her celebrated film and recording career, including the Oscar-nominated Anastasia and her Grammy-nominated album To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim.




Don't Miss a Boston News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos