Latin Grammy Award Winner Andres Cépeda To Perform Two Shows At City Winery Boston, November 5

A second show has been added for Latin Grammy Award-winning Andres Cépeda's North American tour at City Winery Boston on Saturday November 5. Tickets are on sale now for the 3:00 PM matinee at citywinery.com/boston; the 8:00PM show is sold-out.

With a career spanning more than 20 years, Cépeda brings his signature brand of Latin pop and rock, mixed with a dose of bolero, to American and Canadian audiences. "The Purple Route" tour revisits some of Cepeda's greatest hits, as well as songs from his latest album, Trece.

Originally from Bogotá, Colombia, Andres Cépeda's career first took off with the Latin rock-pop band Poligamia. Cepeda began his solo career after the group disbanded, and has since recorded ten albums under his own name. He has been nominated for eight Latin Grammy awards, and in 2013 he won Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for Lo Mejor Que Hay En Mi Vida.

"La Ruta Púrpura is a dream for me! It's wonderful to be able to reach the most prestigious and high class stages with my music," said Cépeda in an official statement. "We start this October in the United States and Canada and later we will visit other places, in a very special format and repertoire, at the height of these temples of universal culture,"

Andres Cépeda will perform at City Winery Boston on Saturday November 5 at 3:00 PM (doors at 1:30pm) and 8:00 PM (doors at 6pm). For tickets and information, visit citywinery.com/boston. City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston.