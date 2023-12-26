Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Boston Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)

Donnie Norton & Steve Bass - A SWINGIN' AFFAIR BIG BAND - The Company Theatre 23%

Abby Mueller - UNBREAKABLE - Break a Leg Theater Works 13%

Steve Bass - A SWINGIN' AFFAIR - The Company Theatre 12%

Daniel Webber - AN EVENING WITH SONDHEIM, SCHWARTZ, AND WEBBER - Voices of Hope Boston 8%

Harry Ohlson - UNBREAKABLE - Break a Leg Theater Works 8%

James Jackson Jr - JAMES JACKSON JR SINGS! - Post Office Cafe 7%

Ken Kawa - THOROUGHLY MODERN MUSICALS - Case Theatre Boosters 6%

Casey Hatch - AN EVENING WITH SONDHEIM, SCHWARTZ, AND WEBBER - Voices of Hope Boston 6%

Jo Brisbane - MOD HOLLYWOOD! TUNES FROM A TOWN WITHOUT PITY - Napoleon Room/Club Cafe Boston 6%

Jon DiPrima - AN EVENING WITH SONDHEIM, SCHWARTZ, AND WEBBER - Voices of Hope Boston 6%

Erin Maitland - AN EVENING WITH SONDHEIM, SCHWARTZ, AND WEBBER - Voices of Hope Boston 5%

Letta Neely - PULLING IT ALL INTO THE CURRENT - A Revolution of Values Theatre Project 3%



Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

Kelli O'Hara - BROADWAY IN WORCESTER PRESENTS KELLI O'HARA - JMAC 15%

Jessie Mueller and Seth Rudetsky - BROADWAY IN WORCESTER PRESENTS JESSIE MUELLER AND SETH RUDETSKY - Prior Performing Arts Center 13%

Sarah deLima - THE LADIES WHO LUNCH - Napoleon Room/Club Cafe Boston 12%

Yewande Odetoyinbo - UPLIFT CONCERT - Reagle Music Theatre 12%

Allison Case - WOMEN IN MUSIC - Firehouse Center for the Arts 10%

Paul Rescigno and Robbie Rescigno - THE RESCIGNOS: FRANKLINCENSE - THE BLACK BOX 7%

James Jackson Jr - ON BROADWAY... & MORE - Provincetown Theater 6%

Jimmy Tingle - JIMMY TINGLE TONIGHT! - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 6%

Robert Saoud - MAKE YOUR OWN KIND OF MUSIC - Napoleon Room/Club Cafe Boston 5%

Serge Clivio - SERGE CLIVIO: JOY LIVE - Regent Theatre 4%

Eden Casteel - KAHN ARTIST - Seaglass Theater Company 2%

Maddie Lam - CANDELIGHT CONCERT - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 2%

Natalja Sticco - THE MAESTRO’S CABARET & OPERARIUM (PREVIEW) - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 2%

Julia Watkins - ELECTRIFY THE NIGHT - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 2%

Natalja Sticco - ECHOES OF MY HEART - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 1%

Tereza Kralova - THE MAESTRO’S CABARET & OPERARIUM (PREVIEW) - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 1%

BK Davis - LIVE - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 1%

Max Dread Minaya - NOMENEE/PERFORMANCE - Performance 0%

Ondrej Potucek - THE MAESTRO’S CABARET & OPERARIUM (PREVIEW) - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 0%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Sally Ashton Forrest - BORN TO DO THIS - THE JOAN OF ARC ROCK OPERA - The Company Theatre 20%

Brad Reinking - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre 14%

DJ Kostka - OKLAHOMA! - Academy of Performing Arts 9%

Will Fafard Jr. - THE WEDDING SINGER - Pentucket Players 8%

Jen Bertolino, Susan Chebookjian, Di Longtin, Suzanne Neuman, and Karen Rogers - THE MUSIC MAN - Voices of Hope Boston 7%

Sydney T. Grant - THE TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 7%

Thayne Jasperson - PIPPIN - Break a Leg Theater Works 7%

Brad Reinking - SPRING AWAKENING - Riverside Theatre Works 6%

Erin Verina - HEATHERS - Spotlight Music and Theater Academy 5%

Lauren Ambrose - FOOTLOOSE - Broken Leg Productions 4%

Teri Shea - THE WORLD GOES ROUND - Cotuit Center for the Arts 4%

Brad Reinking - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Riverside Theatre Works 3%

P.J. Terranova - CABARET - Riverside Theatre Works 3%

Jason Hair-Wynn - NUNSENSE - Arlington Friends of the Drama 3%

Jason Hair-Wynn - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Burlington players 3%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Brooklyn Toli - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre 15%

Dylan Kerr - ROCK OF AGES - Firehouse Center for the Arts 9%

Tyler Hanes - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Franklin Performing Arts Company 9%

Taavon Gamble - THE PROM - SpeakEasy Stage Company 8%

Rachel Bertone - OKLAHOMA! - Reagle Music Theatre 8%

Taryn Herman - PIPPIN - Firehouse Arts Center 7%

Kenny Ingram - THE WIZ - New Bedford Festival Theatre 6%

Daniel Forest Sullivan - SISTER ACT - Lyric Stage Boston 6%

Ilyse Robbins - ASSASSINS - Lyric Stage Boston 5%

Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE - Riverside Theatre Works 5%

Larry Sousa - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Wheelock Family Theater 5%

Al Blackstone - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - The Cape Playhouse 4%

Julia Deter - RENT - The Umbrella Stage Company 3%

Patrick O'Neill - WHITE CHRISTMAS - New Bedford Festival Theatre 3%

Rick Faugno - JERSEY BOYS - The Cape Playhouse 3%

Taavon Gamble - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Reagle Music Theatre 3%

Saxon Pierce - THE MAESTRO’S CABARET & OPERARIUM (PREVIEW) - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Rachel Padula-Shufelt - BORN TO DO THIS - THE JOAN OF ARC ROCK OPERA - The Company Theatre 27%

Paulie Devlin - SPRING AWAKENING - Riverside Theatre Works 12%

Lisa Belsky - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Triad Theatre Company 10%

Meg McEvoy-Duane - CINDERELLA - Break a Leg Theater Works 10%

Laura Dillon - THE GREAT GATSBY - Marblehead Little Theatre 10%

Josh Telepman - THE TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 6%

Carol Sherry - CASA VALENTINA - Provincetown Theater 6%

Leslie Held - WORKING - Suffolk University Theatre Department 5%

Anna Silva - THE MUSIC MAN - Voices of Hope Boston 5%

Bridget Austin-Weiss - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Massasoit Theatre Company 4%

Kat Lawrence - ROMEO & JULIET - CSC’s Stage2 4%

Anna Silva - HANDBAGGED - The Hovey Players 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Sydney Hawes - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre 24%

Merrie Whitney - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Franklin Performing Arts Company 8%

Emerald City Costumes - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Reagle Music Theatre 8%

Kelly Baker - SISTER ACT - Lyric Stage Boston 8%

Kelly Baker - THE FULL MONTY - North Shore Music Theatre 7%

Rebecca Shannon Butler - RENT - The Umbrella Stage Company 6%

Catherine Stramer - RITE OF PASSAGE - Punctuate4 Productions 5%

Rachel Padula-Shufelt - ASSASSINS - Lyric Stage Boston 5%

Chelsea Kerl Phelps - TALL TALES FROM BLACKBURN TAVERN - Gloucester Stage 4%

Emerald City Theatrical - OKLAHOMA! - Reagle Music Theatre 4%

Nancy Leary - MACBETH - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 4%

Jennifer Paar - SENSE & SENSIBILITY - The Cape Playhouse 3%

Kat Lawrence - INTO THE BREECHES - Hub Theatre Company 3%

Gail Astrid Buckley - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lyric Stage Boston 3%

Jennifer Paar - BASKERVILLE - The Cape Playhouse 2%

David R. Gammons - THE GAAGA - Arlekin Players 2%

Seth Bodie - THE GREAT LEAP - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Jimmy Johansmeyer - MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre 1%

Hunter Gannet - THE MAESTRO’S CABARET & OPERARIUM (PREVIEW) - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 1%



Best Dance Production (Professional)

THE PROM - SpeakEasy Stage Company 28%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre 22%

THE WIZ - New Bedford Festival Theatre 20%

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - The Cape Playhouse 14%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - New Bedford Festival Theatre 12%

FOXY - Kairos Dance Theater 3%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Zoe Bradford & Sally Ashton Forrest - BORN TO DO THIS - The Company Theatre 13%

Zoe Bradford - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre 9%

Alexandra Dietrich - THE GREAT GATSBY - Marblehead Little Theatre 7%

Brad Reinking & Stefani Wood - SPRING AWAKENING - Riverside Theatre Works 7%

Amy Kaser / John Kennedy - AMERICAN IDIOT - Academy of Performing Arts 6%

Michael Jay & Josh Telepman - THE TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 6%

Vito Abate - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - The Footlight Club 5%

Corey Cadigan - INTO THE WOODS - Colonial Chorus Players 4%

Zoe Bradford - THE SECRET GARDEN - The Company Theatre 4%

Adam Joy - SWEENEY TODD - MMAS 4%

Erin verina and Kristy Errera-solomon - HEATHERS - Spotlight Music and Theater Academy 4%

Laura Marie Duncan - AS YOU LIKE IT - Boston Conservatory at Berklee 4%

Dana Siegal - THE MUSIC MAN - Voices of Hope Boston 4%

Kyle Wrentz & Healy Sammis - PIPPIN - Break a Leg Theater Works 3%

Wesley Savick - WORKING - Suffolk University Theatre Department 3%

Art Devine - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Cape Rep Theatre 3%

Steve Ross - NEXT TO NORMAL - Eventide Theatre Company 3%

Jason Hair-Wynn - NUNSENSE - Arlington Friends of the Drama 3%

Terry Brady - OKLAHOMA! - Academy of Performing Arts 3%

P.J. Terranova - CABARET - Riverside Theatre Works 2%

Jennifer Hemphill - ROCK OF AGES - Theatre workshop Nantucket 1%

Donna Wresinski - COMPANY - Eventide Theatre Company 1%

Holly Hansen - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit MA 1%

Donna Wresinski - THE WORLD GOES ROUND - Cotuit Center for the Arts 0%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Elizabeth Bettencourt - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre 12%

Maddie Roth - FUN HOME - Firehouse Center for the Arts 7%

Julia Deter - RENT - The Umbrella Stage Company 7%

Rachel Bertone - OKLAHOMA! - Reagle Music Theatre 7%

Raye Lynn Mercer - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Franklin Performing Arts Company 6%

Alex Timers - BEETLEJUICE - Citizens Opera House 6%

Gerry McIntyre - THE FULL MONTY - North Shore Music Theatre 6%

Paul Daigneault - THE PROM - SpeakEasy Stage Company 6%

Taavon Gamble - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Reagle Music Theatre 5%

Lydia Cochran - THE MAD ONES - Studio Theatre Worcester 4%

Leigh Barrett - SISTER ACT - Lyric Stage Company 4%

Megan Blouin-Little - JUNIE B. JONES - Firehouse Center for the Arts 4%

Kenny Ingram - THE WIZ - New Bedford Festival Theatre 4%

Courtney O'Connor - ASSASSINS - Lyric Stage Boston 4%

David Drake - THE FANTASTICKS: REIMAGINED - Provincetown Theater 3%

Art Devine - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Cape Rep Theatre 3%

Courtney O'Connor - PRELUDES - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Charles Duke - THE WIZ - New Bedford Festival Theatre 2%

Al Blackstone - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - The Cape Playhouse 2%

Patrick O' Neill - WHITE CHRISTMAS - New Bedford Festival Theatre 2%

Maura Hanlon - ARCHIBALD AVERY - Cape Rep Theatre 1%

Gino DiCapra - THE MAESTRO’S CABARET & OPERARIUM (PREVIEW) - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 1%

Joyce Chittick - JERSEY BOYS - The Cape Playhouse 1%

James Robinson - AWAKENINGS - Odyssey Opera and BMOP 1%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Toni Ruscio - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Triad Theatre Company 25%

Michelle Aguillion - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Arlington Friends of the Drama 13%

Judy Hamer - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Academy of Performing Arts 12%

Jo Brisbane - THREE LITTLE GIRLS DOWN A WELL - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit MA 12%

Bryn Boice - ROMEO & JULIET - CSC’s Stage2 12%

Celia Couture - HANDBAGGED - The Hovey Players 5%

Eric Butler - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - WCLOC Theater Company 5%

Maren Caulfield - THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND - The Cannon Theatre 4%

Donald Sheehan - AUNTIE MAME - True Repertory 4%

Kevin Nessman - FARCE OF HABIT - Acme Theatre Company 3%

Greg Allen - PULLING IT ALL INTO THE CURRENT - A Revolution of Values Theatre Project 2%

Celia Couture - MAYTAG VIRGIN - The Vokes Players 2%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Weylin Symes - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Greater Boston Stage Company 10%

Brooke Snow - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Firehouse Center for the Arts 9%

Ali Funkhouser - THE WOLVES - Franklin Performing Arts Company 6%

Fred Sullivan, Jr. - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lyric Stage Boston 5%

Dawn M Simmons - K-I-S-S-I-N-G - Huntington Theatre 5%

Eric Tucker - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Central Square Theater 5%

John Somers - INTO THE BREECHES - Studio Theatre Worcester 4%

Bryn Boice - ROMEO AND JULIET - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 4%

Myriam Cyr - RITE OF PASSAGE - Punctuate4 Productions 4%

David Drake - CASA VALENTINA - Provincetown Theater 4%

Taibi Magar - THE HALF-GOD OF RAINFALL - American Repertory Theatre 4%

Nick Paone - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Franklin Performing Arts Company 4%

Joe Couturier - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Firehouse Center for the Arts 3%

Steven Maler - MACBETH - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 3%

Bryn Boice - TALL TALES FROM BLACKBURN TAVERN - Gloucester Stage 3%

Jessica Holt - SENSE AND SENSIBILTIY - The Cape Playhouse 3%

Melory Mirashrafi - ENGLISH - SpeakEasy Stage Company 3%

Bryn Boice - INTO THE BREECHES - Hub Theatre Company 2%

Rosalind Bevan - STEW - Gloucester Stage 2%

Myriam Cyr - RITE OF PASSAGE - Punctuate4 Productions 2%

Courtney O'Connor - ROOTED - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Brendan Fox - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - The Cape Playhouse 2%

David Drake - THE HUMANS - Provincetown Theater 2%

Bob Kropf - BETRAYAL - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 1%

Sherri Eden Barber - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 1%



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre 11%

BORN TO DO THIS - The Company Theatre 8%

A WRINKLE IN TIME - Triad Theatre Company 6%

A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - The Footlight Club 6%

AMERICAN IDIOT - Academy of Performing Arts 5%

THE GREAT GATSBY - Marblehead Little Theatre 5%

THE SECRET GARDEN - The Company Theatre 5%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Boston Conservatory at Berklee 4%

THE TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 4%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Theatre Institute 3%

RITE OF PASSAGE - Punctuate4 Productions 3%

INTO THE WOODS - Colonial Chorus Players 3%

SPRING AWAKENING - Riverside Theatre Works 3%

WORKING - Suffolk University Theatre Department 3%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Pentucket Players 3%

PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - The Company Theatre 3%

THE MUSIC MAN - Voices of Hope Boston 3%

PIPPIN - Break a Leg Theater Works 2%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Massasoit Theatre Company 2%

OKLAHOMA! - Academy of Performing Arts 2%

CASA VALENTINA - Provincetown Theater 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Eventide Theatre Company 2%

HANDBAGGED - The Hovey Players 2%

NUNSENSE - Arlington Friends of the Drama 1%

CABARET - Riverside Theatre Works 1%



Best Ensemble (Professional)

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre 8%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre 7%

CASA VALENTINA - Provincetown Theater 7%

BEETLEJUICE - Citizens Opera House 6%

THE WIZ - New Bedford Festival Theatre 4%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Franklin Performing Arts Company 4%

ROCK OF AGES - Firehouse Center for the Arts 4%

THE FULL MONTY - North Shore Music Theatre 4%

INTO THE WOODS - Actors Company of Natick 4%

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Firehouse Center for the Arts 4%

THE PROM - SpeakEasy Stage Company 4%

RENT - The Umbrella Stage Company 3%

THE MAD ONES - Studio Theatre Worcester 3%

ASSASSINS - Lyric Stage Boston 3%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - New Bedford Festival Theatre 3%

A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Cape Rep Theatre 2%

FAT HAM - Huntington Theatre 2%

OKLAHOMA! - Reagle Music Theatre 2%

SISTER ACT - Lyric Stage Company 2%

RITE OF PASSAGE - Punctuate4 Productions 2%

MABETH - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 2%

DOUBT, A PARABLE - Firehouse Center for the Arts 2%

INTO THE BREECHES - Studio Theatre Worcester 1%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Reagle Music Theatre 1%

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - The Cape Playhouse 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Dean Palmer Jr. - BORN TO DO THIS - THE JOAN OF ARC ROCK OEPRA - The Company Theatre 24%

James Gross - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Triad Theatre Company 10%

Olivia Sederlund - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - The Footlight Club 10%

Mauve Moriarty - AMERICAN IDIOT - Academy of Performing Arts 9%

Erik Fox - SPRING AWAKENING - Riverside Theatre Works 8%

Madison Gentile - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Theatre Institute 7%

Mark Sherman - THE TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 6%

Jeff Adelberg - WORKING - Suffolk University Theatre Department 5%

Kasey Sheehan - PIPPIN - Break a Leg Theater Works 5%

Jonathan Ryder - OKLAHOMA! - Academy of Performing Arts 5%

Matt Guminski - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Massasoit Theatre Company 4%

Eric Jacobsen - HANDBAGGED - The Hovey Players 3%

Erin Trainor - THREE LITTLE GIRLS DOWN A WELL - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit MA 3%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Michael Wonson - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre 13%

Matt Guminski - THE WIZ - New Bedford Festival Theatre 11%

David Plante - THE MAD ONES - Studio Theatre Worcester 9%

Nathaniel Packard - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Franklin Performing Arts Company 7%

Corey Whittemore - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Greater Boston Stage Company 7%

Bretton Reis - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Firehouse Center for the Arts 7%

Stephen Petrilli - THE FANTASTICKS: REIMAGINED - Provincetown Theater 4%

Amanda Fallon - ROMEO & JULIET - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 4%

Baron E. Pugh - ASSASSINS - Lyric Stage Boston 4%

Phil Kong - ARCHIBALD AVERY - Cape Rep Theatre 3%

Daisy Long - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Cape Rep Theatre 3%

E. Southern & Maximo Grano De Oro - MACBETH - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 3%

Frank Meissner Jr. - OKLAHOMA! - Reagle Music Theatre 3%

Amanda Fallon - ENGLISH - SpeakEasy Stage Company 3%

Patricia M. Nichols - THE PICKLEBALL WARS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 2%

JARON HERMANSON - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - The Cape Playhouse 2%

Karen Perlow - PRELUDES - Lyric Stage Company 2%

Christopher Ostrom - AWAKENINGS - Odyssey Opera and BMOP 2%

Michael Clark Wonson - THE GREAT LEAP - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Karen Perlow - ROOTED - Lyric Stage Boston 1%

Kevin Fulton - THE GAAGA - Arlekin Players 1%

JARON HERMANSON - CAMELOT - The Cape Playhouse 1%

John Salutz - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 1%

Kirk Bookman - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - The Cape Playhouse 1%

Christopher Ostrom - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Melissa Carubia - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre 17%

Robert McDonough - BORN TO DO THIS - THE JOAN OF ARC ROCK OPERA - The Company Theatre 13%

Bethany Aiken - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - The Footlight Club 8%

Robert McDonough - THE SECRET GARDEN - The Company Theatre 7%

Chris morris - OKLAHOMA! - Academy of Performing Arts 6%

David Flowers - THE GREAT GATSBY - Marblehead Little Theatre 6%

Eli Bigelow - SWEENEY TODD - MMAS 6%

Pam Wannie - NEXT TO NORMAL - Eventide Theatre Company 6%

Amanda Morgan - THE MUSIC MAN - Voices of Hope Boston 5%

Stefani Wood - SPRING AWAKENING - Riverside Theatre Works 5%

Alan Freedman - INTO THE WOODS - Colonial Chorus Players 5%

Elias Condakes - THE TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 5%

John Eldridge - THE WEDDING SINGER - Pentucket Players 4%

Jenny Tsai - CABARET - Riverside Theatre Works 3%

Jeff Kimball - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - The Vokes Players 2%

Pamela Wannie - COMPANY - Eventide Theatre Company 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Steven Bergman - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre 18%

Hallie Wetzell - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Franklin Performing Arts Company 7%

Milton Granger - THE FULL MONTY - North Shore Music Theatre 7%

Amanda Morgan - PIPPIN - Firehouse Center For The Arts 6%

Dan Rodriguez - ASSASSINS - Lyric Stage Boston 6%

Justin Knowlton - ROCK OF AGES - Firehouse Center for the Arts 6%

Dan Rodriguez - OKLAHOMA! - Reagle Music Theatre 5%

Kris Layton - THE MAD ONES - Studio Theatre Worcester 5%

Jeff Kimball - RENT - The Umbrella Stage Company 4%

Justin Knowlton - FUN HOME - Firehouse Center for the Arts 4%

Scott Storr - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Cape Rep Theatre 4%

Gio Tio - WHITE CHRISTMAS - New Bedford Festival Theatre 3%

John Thomas - THE FANTASTICKS: REIMAGINED - Provincetown Theater 3%

David Coleman - SISTER ACT - Lyric Stage Company 3%

David Coleman - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Wheelock Family Theater 3%

Luke Molloy - JERSEY BOYS - The Cape Playhouse 3%

Dan Rodriguez - PRELUDES - Lyric Stage Company 3%

Michael Ellis Ingram - OMAR - Boston Lyric Opera 2%

David Coleman - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Reagle Music Theatre 2%

Matthew Smedal - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - The Cape Playhouse 2%

David Angus - BLUEBEARDS CASTLE - Boston Lyric Opera 1%

Dan Pardo - CAMELOT - The Cape Playhouse 1%

Mike Stapleton - SERGE CLIVIO: JOY LIVE - Regent Theatre 1%

Kenny Smith - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - The Cape Playhouse 1%

Marco Borroni - THE MAESTRO’S CABARET & OPERARIUM (PREVIEW) - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 1%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre 13%

BORN TO DO THIS - The Company Theatre 10%

THE GREAT GATSBY - Marblehead Little Theatre 6%

A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - The Footlight Club 6%

THE SECRET GARDEN - The Company Theatre 6%

AMERICAN IDIOT - Academy of Performing Arts 5%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Boston Conservatory at Berklee 4%

SPRING AWAKENING - Riverside Theatre Works 4%

THE TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 4%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Theatre Institute 4%

THE MUSIC MAN - Voices of Hope Boston 4%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Pentucket Players 3%

INTO THE WOODS - Colonial Chorus Players 3%

WORKING - Suffolk University Theatre Department 3%

PIPPIN - Break a Leg Theater Works 3%

OKLAHOMA! - Academy of Performing Arts 3%

THE FANTASTICKS - Provincetown Theater 3%

A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Cape Rep Theatre 2%

SWEENEY TODD - MMAS 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Eventide Theatre Company 2%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Cape Cod Theatre Company 2%

CABARET - Riverside Theatre Works 2%

NUNSENSE - Arlington Friends of the Drama 2%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Riverside Theatre Works 1%

ROCK OF AGES - Theatre workshop Nantucket 1%



Best Musical (Professional)

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre 9%

BEETLEJUICE - Citizens Opera House 9%

ROCK OF AGES - Firehouse Center for the Arts 6%

THE WIZ - New Bedford Festival Theatre 6%

THE PROM - SpeakEasy Stage Company 5%

THE FULL MONTY - North Shore Music Theatre 5%

JAGGED LITTLE PILL - Citizens Opera House 5%

THE MAD ONES - Studio Theatre Worcester 5%

INTO THE WOODS - Actors Company of Natick 5%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Franklin Performing Arts Company 5%

PIPPIN - Firehouse Center for the Arts 5%

FUN HOME - Firehouse Center for the Arts 4%

ASSASSINS - Lyric Stage Boston 4%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - New Bedford Festival Theatre 3%

RENT - The Umbrella Stage Company 3%

A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Cape Rep Theatre 3%

OKLAHOMA! - Reagle Music Theatre 3%

SISTER ACT - Lyric Stage Boston 3%

THE FANTASTICKS: REIMAGINED - Provincetown Theater 2%

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - The Cape Playhouse 2%

JUNIE B. JONES - Firehouse Center for the Arts 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Reagle Music Theatre 2%

ARCHIBALD AVERY - Cape Rep Theatre 2%

JERSEY BOYS - The Cape Playhouse 2%

PRELUDES - Lyric Stage Boston 1%



Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Born To Do This - The Company Theatre 34%

THE PONY EXPRESS: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE - Lighthouse Studios: Meehan Family Arts Barn 33%

HALLEY’S COMET - Massasoit Theatre Company 12%

THREE LITTLE GIRLS DOWN A WELL - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit MA 9%

RITE OF PASSAGE - Punctuate4 Productions 7%

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - WCLOC Theater Company 5%



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Greater Boston Stage Company 31%

THE PICKLEBALL WARS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 16%

THE FANTASTICKS: REIMAGINED - Provincetown Theater 15%

TALL TALES FROM BLACKBURN TAVERN - Gloucester Stage 9%

RITE OF PASSAGE - Punctuate4 Productions 7%

THE GAAGA - Arlekin Players 7%

ARCHIBALD AVERY - Cape Rep Theatre 7%

LIV AT SEA - Harbor Stage Company 4%

THE MAESTRO’S CABARET & OPERARIUM (PREVIEW) - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 4%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Christie Reading - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre 14%

Liza Giangrande - BORN TO DO THIS - The Company Theatre 10%

Keith Robinson - THE GREAT GATSBY - Marblehead Little Theatre 6%

Alex Norton - THE PONY EXPRESS: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE - Lighthouse Studios: Meehan Family Arts Barn 6%

Adam Sell - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - The Footlight Club 6%

Reese Racicot - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre 5%

Max Ripley - SPRING AWAKENING - Riverside Theatre Works 4%

Kindred Moore - AS YOU LIKE IT - Boston Conservatory at Berklee 4%

Alex Norton - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - The Company Theatre 3%

Zoey Roth - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Theatre Institute 3%

Josh Telepman - THE TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 3%

Wil Moser - AMERICAN IDIOT - Academy of Performing Arts 3%

Maeve McCluskey - INTO THE WOODS - Colonial Chorus Players 2%

Jodi Edwards - NEXT TO NORMAL - Eventide Theatre Company 2%

Kenny Meehan - THE MUSIC MAN - Voices of Hope Boston 2%

Katie Iafolla - THE TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 2%

Emma Walker - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - The Footlight Club 2%

Anthony Teixeira - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Cape Rep Theatre 1%

Andrew Olah - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Theatre Institute 1%

Denise Page - OKLAHOMA! - Academy of Performing Arts 1%

Sean Lally - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - The Company Theatre 1%

Janet Pohli - NUNSENSE - Arlington Friends of the Drama 1%

Sean Lally - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Quigg Creations 1%

Diane Meehan - THE MUSIC MAN - Voices of Hope Boston 1%

Marissa Sabella - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Theatre Institute 1%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Amanda LoCoco - THE MAD ONES - Studio Theatre Worcester 8%

Lawrence Flowers - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre 6%

Nicki Abare - ROCK OF AGES - Firehouse Center for the Arts 6%

Yewande Odetoyinbo - SISTER ACT - Lyric Stage Company 6%

Sara Jean Ford - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Franklin Performing Arts Company 6%

Heidi Blickenstaff - JAGGED LITTLE PILL - Citizens Opera House 5%

Jake Siffert - PIPPIN - Firehouse Center for the Arts 4%

Justin Collette - BEETLEJUICE - Citizens Opera House 4%

Eleni Kontzamanys - PIPPIN - Firehouse Center for the Arts 4%

Anthony Teixeira - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Cape Rep Theatre 4%

Ari Schmidt - FUN HOME - Firehouse Center for the Arts 4%

Emma Robertson - INTO THE WOODS - Actors Company of Natick 3%

Beau Jackett - THE FANTASTICKS: REIMAGINED - Provincetown Theater 3%

Kelsey Seaman - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre 3%

Liesie Kelly - THE PROM - SpeakEasy Stage Company 3%

Kayla Shimizu - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Reagle Music Theatre 3%

Andy Cico - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Firehouse Center for the Arts 2%

Jaden Dominque - THE WIZ - New Bedford Festival Theatre 2%

Emily Koch - VIOLET - Franklin Performing Arts Company 2%

Johnny Kuntz - THE PROM - SpeakEasy Stage Company 2%

Jared Troilo - OKLAHOMA! - Reagle Music Theatre 2%

Christopher Chew - ASSASSINS - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Mary Callanan - THE PROM - SpeakEasy Stage Company 1%

E.J. Service - RENT - The Umbrella Stage Company 1%

Nick Paone - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Franklin Performing Arts Company 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Madeline Bonatti - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Triad Theatre Company 15%

Ricky DeSisto - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Massasoit Theatre Company 11%

Jennifer Bean - MISS HOLMES - The Footlight Club 8%

Aiden O’Neal - INDECENT - Concord Players 8%

Missy Potash - STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Academy of Performing Arts 8%

Josh Telepman - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Arlington Friends of the Drama 6%

Kenny Lockwood - CASA VALENTINA - Provincetown Theater 5%

Ryan Van Buskirk - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Academy of Performing Arts 4%

Sandra Basile - THREE LITTLE GIRLS DOWN A WELL - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit MA 4%

Jennifer Shea - MAYTAG VIRGIN - The Vokes Players 4%

Emma Hennessey - THREE LITTLE GIRLS DOWN A WELL - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit MA 4%

Scott Salley - BLITHE SPIRIT - TCAN 4%

Michael Jay - INDECENT - Concord Players 3%

David Foster - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - WCLOC Theater Company 3%

Robin Shropshire - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - WCLOC Theater Company 3%

Lily Anderson - THREE LITTLE GIRLS DOWN A WELL - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit MA 2%

Kimberly Blaise - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Quanapowitt Players 2%

Craig Chiampa - MAYTAG VIRGIN - The Vokes Players 2%

Kathy Koerwer - FARCE OF HABIT - Acme Theatre Company 2%

Andrew Rhoades - MOON OVER BUFFALO - TCAN 2%

Linnea Lyerly - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - WCLOC Theater Company 1%

Glenn A. Pierce - FARCE OF HABIT - Acme Theatre Company 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Scott Douglas Cunningham - CASA VALENTINA - Provincetown Theater 17%

Eddie Shields - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Central Square Theater 7%

Brayden Toth - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Firehouse Center for the Arts 6%

Elena Doyno - THE WOLVES - Franklin Performing Arts Company 6%

Noah Silverman - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Franklin Performing Arts Company 5%

Lily Ayotte - ROMEO & JULIET - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 5%

Thomika Bridwell - CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Front Porch Arts Collective 4%

Christina Pierro Biggins - INTO THE BREECHES - Studio Theatre Worcester 4%

Noah Greenstein - RITE OF PASSAGE - Punctuate4 Productions 3%

Paul Melendy - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Greater Boston Stage Company 3%

Tyler Simahk - THE GREAT LEAP - Lyric Stage Boston 3%

Jack Greenberg - ROMEO & JULIET - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 3%

Cheryl D. Singleton - STEW - Gloucester Stage 3%

Paul Melendy - TALL TALES FROM BLACKBURN TAVERN - Gloucester Stage 2%

Nora Eschenheimer - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Jenn Gambatese - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - The Cape Playhouse 2%

Jim Manclark - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Firehouse Center for the Arts 2%

Sam Brinkley - ONCE - Priscilla Beach Theatre 2%

Michael Liebhauser - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lyric Stage Company 2%

Pedro Gonzalez - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 1%

David Lee Huynh - BASKERVILLE - The Cape Playhouse 1%

Marc Pierre - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lyric Stage Boston 1%

Kathleen Pickett - INTO THE BREECHES - Hub Theatre Company 1%

Kathy McCafferty - THE PICKLEBALL WARS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 1%

Lisa Tucker - ROOTED - Lyric Stage Boston 1%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

A WRINKLE IN TIME - Triad Theatre Company 17%

INDECENT - Concord Players 13%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Massasoit Theatre Company 11%

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Academy of Performing Arts 9%

CASA VALENTINA - Provincetown Theater 9%

RITE OF PASSAGE - Punctuate4 Productions 8%

THREE LITTLE GIRLS DOWN A WELL - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit MA 7%

DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Arlington Friends of the Drama 5%

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - WCLOC Theater Company 5%

ALL MY SONS - Eventide Theatre Company 4%

HANDBAGGED - The Hovey Players 4%

BLITHE SPIRIT - TCAN 3%

AUNTIE MAME - True Repertory 3%

MAYTAG VIRGIN - The Vokes Players 2%

FARCE OF HABIT - Acme Theatre Company 2%



Best Play (Professional)

THE WIZ - New Bedford Festival Theatre 12%

ANGELS IN AMERICA - Central Square Theater 10%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - New Bedford Festival Theatre 9%

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Firehouse Center for the Arts 9%

CASA VALENTINA - Provincetown Theater 8%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lyric Stage Company 7%

THE WOLVES - Franklin Performing Arts Company 6%

MACBETH - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 4%

THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Greater Boston Stage Company 3%

INTO THE BREECHES - Studio Theatre Worcester 3%

RITE OF PASSAGE - Punctuate4 Productions 3%

DOUBT, A PARABLE - Firehouse Center for the Arts 3%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Actors Shakespeare Project 2%

STEW - Gloucester Stage 2%

CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Front Porch Arts Collective 2%

ENGLISH - SpeakEasy Stage Company 2%

THE HALF-GOD OF RAINFALL - American Repertory Theatre 2%

FAIRVIEW - SpeakEasy Stage Company 2%

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - The Cape Playhouse 2%

BASKERVILLE - The Cape Playhouse 1%

THE GREAT LEAP - Lyric Stage Boston 1%

THE HUMANS - Provincetown Theater 1%

JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 1%

BETRAYAL - WHAT and Harbor Stage 1%

ROOTED - Lyric Stage Boston 1%



Best Production of an Opera (Professional)

MADAME BUTTERFLY - Boston Lyric Opera 37%

OMAR - Boston Lyric Opera 15%

AWAKENINGS - Odyssey Opera and BMOP 11%

CARMEN- MYSTIC SIDE OPERA - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 11%

VINCERO! - Mystic Side Opera Company 7%

LA TRAGÉDIE DE CARMEN - Seaglass Theater Company 6%

BLUEBEARDS CASTLE/FOUR SONGS - Boston Lyric Opera 5%

TOSCA- MYSTIC SIDE OPERA - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 4%

IL TROVATORE- MYSTIC SIDE OPERA - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 3%

UN BALLO IN MASCHERA- MYSTIC SIDE OPERA - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 2%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Ryan Barrow - BORN TO DO THIS - THE JOAN OF ARC ROCK OPERA - The Company Theatre 13%

Ryan Barrow - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre 11%

Mark Roderick - AMERICAN IDIOT - Academy of Performing Arts 7%

James Gross - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Triad Theatre Company 7%

Jeremy Barnett - THE GREAT GATSBY - Marblehead Little Theatre 7%

Ryan Barrow - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - The Company Theatre 6%

Corey Cadigan, Rod Chandler, Tim Gregor - INTO THE WOODS - Colonial Chorus Players 6%

Aaron Stolicker - SPRING AWAKENING - Riverside Theatre Works 5%

Ryan Barrow - THE SECRET GARDEN - The Company Theatre 5%

Josh Telepman - THE TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 5%

Cristina Todesco - AS YOU LIKE IT - Boston Conservatory 5%

Nathan Fogg-DeSisto - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Massasoit Theatre Company 5%

Jennifer Shea - HANDBAGGED - The Hovey Players 3%

Richard Chambers - METAMORPHESES - Suffolk University Theatre Department 3%

Mark Roderick - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Academy of Performing Arts 3%

Jeffrey Peterson - WORKING - Suffolk University Theatre Department 2%

Charles Carr - NUNSENSE - Arlington Friends of the Drama 2%

Andrew Arnault - THREE LITTLE GIRLS DOWN A WELL - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit MA 1%

Mark Roderick - OKLAHOMA! - Academy of Performing Arts 1%

Ed Savage - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - WCLOC Theater Company 1%

Ed Council - NUNSENSE - Arlington Friends of the Drama 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Trevor Elliott - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre 22%

Aaron Frongillo - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Franklin Performing Arts Company 8%

David Plante - INTO THE BREECHES - Studio Theatre Worcester 6%

Kathy Monthei - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Greater Boston Stage Company 6%

Justin Lahue - ROMEO & JULIET - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 5%

Riw Rakkulchon - MACBETH - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 4%

Ryan McGettigan - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Cape Rep Theatre 4%

Baron E. Pugh - ASSASSINS - Lyric Stage Boston 4%

Peter Colao - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lyric Stage Company 4%

Ellen Rousseau - THE FANTASTICKS: REIMAGINED - Provincetown Theater 4%

David Arsenault - JERSEY BOYS - The Cape Playhouse 4%

Janie Howland - ENGLISH - SpeakEasy Stage Company 3%

Shelley Barish - PRELUDES - Lyric Stage Boston 3%

Janie E. Howland - ROOTED - Lyric Stage Boston 3%

Lindsay Fuori - TALL TALES FROM BLACKBURN TAVERN - Gloucester Stage 2%

Ryan McGettigan - ARCHIBALD AVERY - Cape Rep Theatre 2%

Christopher Ostrom - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 2%

Kristen Martino - CAMELOT - The Cape Playhouse 2%

Ellen Rousseau - THE HUMANS - Provincetown Theater 2%

Christopher Ostrom - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 2%

Ryan Howell - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - The Cape Playhouse 2%

Justin Lahue - THE PICKLEBALL WARS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 1%

Baron E. Pugh - THE GREAT LEAP - Lyric Stage Boston 1%

Allen Moyer - AWAKENINGS - Odyssey Opera and BMOP 1%

Irina Kruzhilina - THE GAAGA - Arlekin Players 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Sally Ashton Forrest - BORN TO DO THIS - THE JOAN OF ARC ROCK OPERA - The Company Theatre 32%

Hallie Grace Nowicki - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Triad Theatre Company 11%

Ethan Steele - AMERICAN IDIOT - Academy of Performing Arts 10%

Greg Dana - THE GREAT GATSBY - Marblehead Little Theatre 10%

Michael Jay - THE TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 8%

Pat Dzierak - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Massasoit Theatre Company 7%

Nick Waterman - PIPPIN - Break a Leg Theater Works 7%

Robert Passcucci - MAYTAG VIRGIN - The Vokes Players 4%

Erin Trainor and Jo Brisbane - THREE LITTLE GIRLS DOWN A WELL - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit MA 4%

James Gross - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Triad Theatre Company 3%

J. Mark Baumhardt - HANDBAGGED - The Hovey Players 2%

Ned Bailey-Adams - BLITHE SPIRIT - TCAN 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Jason Choquette - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre 13%

Jason Choquette - THE WIZ - New Bedford Festival Theatre 12%

Alex Berg - SOUND OF MUSIC - North Shore Music Theatre 12%

Derek Pisano - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Franklin Performing Arts Company 9%

Tom Powers - THE MAD ONES - Studio Theatre Worcester 7%

Jonathan Bell - SPRING AWAKENING - Riverside Theatre Works 5%

David Remedios - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Greater Boston Stage Company 4%

David Drake - CASA VALENTINA - Provincetown Theater 4%

Alex Berg - ASSASSINS - Lyric Stage Boston 4%

Ted Kearnan - ROMEO & JULIET - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 4%

VICTORIA (TOY) DEIORIO - BASKERVILLE - The Cape Playhouse 4%

Dewey Dellay - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lyric Stage Boston 4%

Ash - ENGLISH - SpeakEasy Stage Company 4%

Megan Culley - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 2%

David Remedios - TALL TALES FROM BLACKBURN TAVERN - Gloucester Stage 2%

Elizabeth Cahill - THE GREAT LEAP - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Grace Oberhofer - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 1%

Grace Oberhofer - THE PICKLEBALL WARS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 1%

Jacob Levitan - JERSEY BOYS - The Cape Playhouse 1%

Jacob Levitan - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - The Cape Playhouse 1%

Brendan F. Doyle - THE GAAGA - Arlekin Players 1%

Dewey Dellay/Andrew Duncan Will - ROOTED - Lyric Stage Boston 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Dru Daniels - THE SECRET GARDEN - The Company Theatre 12%

Christie Reading - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre 10%

Ana Viveros - BORN TO DO THIS - THE JOAN OF ARC ROCK OPERA - The Company Theatre 7%

Ts Burnham - INTO THE WOODS - Colonial Chorus Players 4%

Ben Oehlkers - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - The Footlight Club 4%

Alex Norton - SPRING AWAKENING - Riverside Theatre Works 4%

Jennifer Glick - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre 3%

Savannah Nosek - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Theatre Institute 3%

Aaron Swiniuch - THE GREAT GATSBY - Marblehead Little Theatre 3%

Wil Moser - NEXT TO NORMAL - Eventide Theatre Company 3%

Mary Mahoney - WORKING - Suffolk Theatre Department 3%

Sean Lally - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Quigg Creations 3%

Ariel Sargent - THE GREAT GATSBY - Marblehead Little Theatre 2%

Anne Vohs - AMERICAN IDIOT - Academy of Performing Arts 2%

Demi DiCarlo - THE TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 2%

Amanda Vazquez - COMPANY - Academy of Performing Arts 2%

Virginia Ohlson - AMERICAN IDIOT - Academy of Performing Arts 2%

Cadie Holbrook - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Theatre Institute 2%

Eowyn Young - SPRING AWAKENING - Riverside Theatre Works 1%

Timothy Bevens - THE SECRET GARDEN - The Company Theatre 1%

Susan Wentworth Austin - NUNSENSE - Arlington Friends of the Drama 1%

Bradley Boutcher - THE TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 1%

Dani Masterpolo - PIPPIN - Break a Leg Theater Works 1%

Erin Anderson - THE GREAT GATSBY - Marblehead Little Theatre 1%

Harry Ohlson - PIPPIN - Break a Leg Theater Works 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Jesse Luttrell - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre 9%

Quinn Kearney - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre 7%

Kathy St. George - THE FULL MONTY - North Shore Music Theatre 4%

Isabella Esler - BEETLEJUICE - Citizens Opera House 4%

Tori Heinlein - SOUND OF MUSIC - North Shore Music Theatre 4%

Chris Bradley - PIPPIN - Firehouse Center for the Arts 4%

Allison Sheppard - JAGGED LITTLE PILL - Boston Opera House 4%

Jack Mullen - OKLAHOMA! - Reagle Music Theatre 3%

Gracin Wilkins - INTO THE WOODS - Actors Company of Natick 3%

Jen Stearns - FUN HOME - Firehouse Center for the Arts 3%

Aimee Doherty - PRELUDES - Lyric Stage Company 2%

David Livingston - THE MAD ONES - Studio Theatre Worcester 2%

Jared Troilo - THE PROM - SpeakEasy Stage Company 2%

Anthony Pires, Jr - PRELUDES - Lyric Stage Company 2%

Dan Kelly - PIPPIN - Firehouse Center for the Arts 2%

Kyla Jade - THE WIZ - New Bedford Festival Theatre 2%

Lawrence Flowers - THE WIZ - New Bedford Festival Theatre 2%

Dante D'Antonio - INTO THE WOODS - Actors Company of Natick 2%

Patrick Falk - ROCK OF AGES - Firehouse Center for the Arts 2%

Gavin Davis - ROCK OF AGES - Firehouse Center for the Arts 2%

Neil Jeronimo - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre 2%

Ali Funkhouser - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Franklin Performing Arts Company 2%

Davron Monroe - SISTER ACT - Lyric Stage Company 2%

Katie Gray - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Franklin Performing Arts Company 2%

Brian Demar Jones - RENT - The Umbrella Stage Company 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Scotty Kippenhan - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Triad Theatre Company 13%

Suzy Cosgrove - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Triad Theatre Company 11%

Noah Greenstein - RITE OF PASSAGE - Punctuate4 Productions 9%

Mike barry - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Academy of Performing Arts 9%

Josh Telepman - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Arlington Friends of the Drama 9%

Rama Rodriguez - MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Mass Arts Center 7%

Allison Rudmann Putnam - HANDBAGGED - The Hovey Players 5%

Will Dalley - FARCE OF HABIT - Acme Theatre Company 5%

Lauren Elias - LOVE, LOSS, AND WHAT I WORE - Hub Theatre Company 4%

Erin Thomas-Lopatosky - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Massasoit Theatre Company 4%

Nik Kubek - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Massasoit Theatre Company 3%

George Kippenhan - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Massasoit Theatre Company 3%

Gail Bishop Nessman - FARCE OF HABIT - Acme Theatre Company 3%

Kyle Kashgagian - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Massasoit Theatre Company 3%

JoAnn Kaplan - BLITHE SPIRIT - TCAN 3%

Ian Law - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Massasoit Theatre Company 3%

Nancy Finn - HANDBAGGED - The Hovey Players 2%

Gordon Ellis - HANDBAGGED - The Hovey Players 2%

Adam Heroux - HANDBAGGED - The Hovey Players 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Kim Frigon - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Franklin Performing Arts Company 10%

Dan Kelly - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Firehouse Center for the Arts 7%

Zaven Ovian - ENGLISH - SpeakEasy Stage Company 7%

Jessica Golden - MACBETH - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 6%

Anjie Parker - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Firehouse Center for the Arts 6%

Charley Eastman - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Franklin Performing Arts Company 6%

Mary Sapp - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Firehouse Center for the Arts 6%

June Dever - INTO THE BREECHES - Studio Theatre Worcester 4%

Alexander Platt - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Central Square Theater 4%

JJ Hernández - TALL TALES FROM BLACKBURN TAVERN - Gloucester Stage 4%

Bobbie Steinbach - AS YOU LIKE IT - Actors Shakespeare Project 3%

Barlow Adamson - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Central Square Theater 3%

Kari Buckley - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Central Square Theater 3%

Kelby T. Akin - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lyric Stage Company 2%

Dan Whelton - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lyric Stage Company 2%

Debra Wise - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Central Square Theater 2%

Jihan Haddad - THE GREAT LEAP - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Josephine Moshiri Elwood - ENGLISH - SpeakEasy Stage Company 2%

Kenneth Lockwood - CASA VALENTINA - Provincetown Theater 2%

Laura Scribner - CASA VALENTINA - Provincetown Theater 2%

CHRISTOPHER TRAMANTANA - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - The Cape Playhouse 2%

Brian Owens - BASKERVILLE - The Cape Playhouse 2%

Jadah Carroll - THE HUMANS - Provincetown Theater 2%

Nisi Sturgis - BASKERVILLE - The Cape Playhouse 2%

Robert Walsh - THE GAAGA - Arlekin Players 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre 24%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - The Company Theatre 15%

CHICAGO - The Company Theatre 14%

A WRINKLE IN TIME - Triad Theatre Company 11%

WINNIE THE POOH - Academy of Performing Arts 11%

DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - Cape Cod Theatre Company 9%

CINDERELLA - Break a Leg Theater Works 5%

PIPPIN - Break a Leg Theater Works 5%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Massasoit Theatre Company 4%

FOOTLOOSE - Broken Leg Productions 4%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

CHICAGO - The Company Theatre 35%

THE WIZ - New Bedford Festival Theatre 27%

JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL - Firehouse Center for the Arts 14%

CINDERELLA - Tanglewood Marionettes 9%

JUNIE B. JONES - Firehouse Center for the Arts 9%

ROOTS A FARM TO FARM TO CIRCUS SHOW - Payomet 6%



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

The Company Theatre 23%

New Bedford Festival Theatre 8%

Marblehead Little Theatre 8%

The Footlight Club 6%

Academy of Performing Arts 5%

Triad Theatre Company 4%

Riverside Theatre Works 4%

Quigg Creations 4%

Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit MA 4%

Yorick Ensemble 3%

Concord Players 3%

The Theatre Institute 3%

Break a Leg Theater Works 3%

Cape Cod Theatre Company 3%

Provincetown Theater 2%

Massasoit Theatre Company 2%

Spotlight Music and Theater Academy 2%

WCLOC Theater Company 2%

The Hovey Players 2%

Hub Theatre Company 2%

Cape Rep Theatre 1%

TCAN 1%

The Vokes Players 1%

Theatre III 1%

Arlekin Players 1%

