Cape Rep's Young Company To Present A MONSTER CALLS

Cape Cod Repertory Theatre’s Young Company (YoCo) will present A MONSTER CALLS, based on the novel by Patrick Ness and inspired by an original idea by Siobhan Dowd, with the stage adaptation devised by Sally Cookson, Adam Peck, and the company. Performances will take place Friday, February 6 at 7:00 p.m., and Saturday, February 7 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., in the Cape Rep Indoor Theater in Brewster.

Directed by YoCo Program Director Maura Hanlon, A Monster Calls tells the story of Conor, a young boy struggling with recurring nightmares and overwhelming loss. One night, his routine is disrupted when an ancient elemental being appears at his window, demanding a deeply personal truth. The production explores themes of grief, courage, and love through a blend of storytelling, movement, and ensemble performance.

Now entering its 10th year, Cape Rep’s Young Company provides free professional theatre training to students in grades 8 through 12 from across Cape Cod. The program offers an intensive rehearsal and production process designed to introduce young actors to the craft of theatre-making, with all interested students welcomed into the annual initiative.

The Young Company ensemble is supported by Cape Rep Company artists including associate director Ian Hamilton, Costume Designer Holly Erin McCarthy, lighting designer Susan Nicholson, voice and speech coach Alison Weller, stage manager and movement coach Macklin Devine, stage combat instructor Art Devine, and Producing Artistic Director Janine Perry.

Tickets for A MONSTER CALLS are $10, with a $5 student ticket available for audience members under 18. Proceeds support Cape Rep’s Young Company Initiative. Tickets and additional information are available through the Cape Rep Box Office at 508-896-1888. Performances take place at the Cape Rep Indoor Theater, North Side Route 6A East, Brewster.

Founded in 1986, Cape Cod Repertory Theatre Company, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to creativity and professionalism in theatre. Located on seven acres within Nickerson State Park, Cape Rep is home to three theatres, including the only outdoor theatre on Cape Cod.