A Landmark Gift in a Landmark Year for Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane

For Broadway producers, philanthropists, and cultural stewards Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane, 2025 has emerged as a defining year—one marked by artistic milestones, civic recognition, and now a transformational investment in arts education. The couple recently announced a $3 million gift to Boston University College of Fine Arts, underscoring their enduring commitment to nurturing the next generation of theater artists and capping a year of extraordinary achievement.

The major naming gift will significantly enhance BU’s performance infrastructure and academic programming. One million dollars of the pledge will fund extensive updates to a campus concert hall, which will be renamed the Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley Concert Hall in recognition of their generosity. The remaining $2 million establishes the Lane-Comley Endowment for Musical Theatre Instruction, a permanently endowed fund dedicated to strengthening instruction and programming across acting, dance, and vocal training—core disciplines of musical theater.

Lane, a CFA alumnus and longtime university leader who chairs the College of Fine Arts Dean’s Advisory Board, has served on the BU Board of Trustees and remains deeply engaged in advancing the arts at the university. “As a one-time actor turned Broadway producer and entrepreneur, I know firsthand the importance of musical theatre instruction rooted in acting, dance, and vocal training,” Lane said, noting that the timing felt right to make a personally significant gift that supports BU’s momentum in the arts.

The donation arrives amid a banner year for the couple. Their pioneering streaming platform, BroadwayHD, celebrated its tenth anniversary in 2025. Founded in 2015, BroadwayHD has become a vital cultural resource, preserving landmark stage productions on film while expanding global access to live theater. Each subscription supports the preservation and sustainability of the art form itself.

In addition, Lane also marked a historic publishing achievement with the release of It Happened at the Palace: A History of New York’s Iconic Broadway Theatre, chronicling one of Times Square’s most storied venues. The Palace Theatre—co-owned by Lane and The Nederlander Organization—reopened last fall as part of the $2.5 billion TSX Broadway project, restoring the legendary house to prominence. Soon after, their production of Glengarry Glen Ross shattered house records at the Palace, cementing a major commercial and artistic success.

Comley’s leadership across New York’s cultural institutions was equally visible. As co-chair of the Frederick Law Olmsted Awards Luncheon for the Central Park Conservancy’s Women’s Committee, she helped support an event that raised more than $4 million for the care of Central Park. She also took center stage at Save Venice’s celebrated Un Ballo in Maschera, earning Best Venetian Mask at the preservation-focused gala. As President of The Drama League, Comley once again hosted the Drama League Awards, the nation’s oldest theatrical honors.

The year concluded with both Comley and Lane returning to the stage in Fahrenheit 451 at Bay Street Theater and with one of New York City’s highest civic honors: being named Living Landmarks by the New York Landmarks Conservancy. Together, the Lane-Comley gift to Boston University and their sweeping accomplishments in 2025 reflect a singular vision—one that bridges Broadway, preservation, philanthropy, and education, ensuring the performing arts continue to thrive for generations to come.

Photos by Phillip Lehans & Eugene Gologursky