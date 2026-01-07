GIRL CRIME Sells Out World Premiere In Boston

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The world premiere workshop of Girl Crime, a new play by award-winning Chicago playwright Kendall Grenolds (A is For Festival, Playwrights Horizons) will open to a sold-out limited run at the Boston Center for the Arts this weekend.

A dark comedy about the alluring horror of American true crime culture, Girl Crime follows two best friends climbing the influencer ladder by marketing their hit true crime podcast as empowering, relatable content for any girlboss who wants a hit of murder (and girl talk) on her morning commute. As the line between ambition and exploitation blurs, Girl Crime examines the American fascination with violence, the commodification of trauma, and who has the right to tell a story.

The upcoming production is presented by Los Angeles-based producing company, The Dining Table Collective, and will be led by Boston area director, Emma DeWitt (Hartford Stage Co.).

"Kendall's writing, paired with the talent of this cast, is an electrifying combination." says DeWitt, "I cannot wait for audiences to see this show."

The production boasts a cast of exciting local talent, featuring Sandy Clancy (Theater at Monmouth, Studio Theatre Worcester), Elizabeth Finn (Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, Connecticut Rep.), Avery Ouellette (Hartford Sage Co., Macbeth - film adaptation), Aaron Lamm (Shameless, Fargo) and Cassandra Meyer (Vagabond Theatre, Flat Earth Theatre).

Performances will take place at the Boston Center for the Arts Plaza Black Box Theater this weekend on Saturday, January 10th at 7:00 pm and Sunday, January 11th at 2:00 pm.