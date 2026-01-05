Franklin Performing Arts Company Hosts Cabaret Hosts Singers from Boston, Providence, and Beyond at A STARRY NIGHT

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Franklin Performing Arts Company (FPAC) will host A Starry Night: A Cabaret on Friday, January 9th featuring singers from the stages of Boston, Providence, and beyond.

FPAC, Franklin's own Actors' Equity Professional Theater, will welcome talented singers from the area's robust theater scene to THE BLACK BOX stage for an evening of great music.

Hosted by Ali Funkhouser with music direction by Henry Roseman, the evening will star Dan Callaway (Phantom of the Opera Tour), Anthony Pires, jr. (Lyric Stage, Wheelock Family Theatre, Central Square Theatre, Greater Boston Stage Co.), and Leslie Ellis (City of Angels on Broadway, CATS Tour, La Cage aux Folles Tour, GRAMMY Award for her vocals on Celine Dion's “My Heart Will Go On”). They will be joined by Perry Albert, Olivia Buckley, Jack Cappadona, Cameron Clements, Erin Collins, Johnny Gordon, Zoë Iacovelli, Gwenn Hope Rodriques, Samantha Mastroberte, Ally Anna McLean, Izzy Scampoli, Peter Tedeschi, and Brandon Wong.

FPAC is an Actors' Equity Small Professional Theater company based at THE BLACK BOX in downtown Franklin, MA. Each season, FPAC produces musicals, plays, and more featuring Broadway stars, professional actors, local performers, and emerging artists.

Tickets for A Starry Night are available at FPAConline.com or by calling the box office at 508-528-3370.