Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Ariel Stachel - OUT OF CHARACTER - Berkshire Theatre Group



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Chelsie Nectow - ONCE - Majestic Theater



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Amanda Roberge - METAMORPHOSES - Berkshire Theatre Group



Best Direction Of A Play

Ariel Bock - MOTHER PLAY: A PLAY IN FIVE EVICTIONS - Shakespeare & Company



Best Ensemble

ONCE - Majestic Theater



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Matthew Adelson - METAMORPHOSES - Berkshire Theatre Group



Best Performer In A Musical

Nick Anastasia - ONCE - Majestic Theater



Best Performer In A Play

Tamara Hickey - MOTHER PLAY: A PLAY IN FIVE EVICTIONS - Shakespeare & Company



Best Play

AUGUST WILSON'S THE PIANO LESSON - Shakespeare & Company



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jason Simms - METAMORPHOSES - Berkshire Theatre Group



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Scott Killian - METAMORPHOSES - Berkshire Theatre Group



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

David Adkins - METAMORPHOSES - Berkshire Theatre Group



Favorite Local Theatre

Shakespeare & Company

