Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Ariel Stachel - OUT OF CHARACTER - Berkshire Theatre Group
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Chelsie Nectow - ONCE - Majestic Theater
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Amanda Roberge - METAMORPHOSES - Berkshire Theatre Group
Best Direction Of A Play
Ariel Bock - MOTHER PLAY: A PLAY IN FIVE EVICTIONS - Shakespeare & Company
Best Ensemble
ONCE - Majestic Theater
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Matthew Adelson - METAMORPHOSES - Berkshire Theatre Group
Best Performer In A Musical
Nick Anastasia - ONCE - Majestic Theater
Best Performer In A Play
Tamara Hickey - MOTHER PLAY: A PLAY IN FIVE EVICTIONS - Shakespeare & Company
Best Play
AUGUST WILSON'S THE PIANO LESSON - Shakespeare & Company
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jason Simms - METAMORPHOSES - Berkshire Theatre Group
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Scott Killian - METAMORPHOSES - Berkshire Theatre Group
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
David Adkins - METAMORPHOSES - Berkshire Theatre Group
Favorite Local Theatre
Shakespeare & Company
