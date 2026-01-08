 tracker
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards

By: Jan. 08, 2026
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards! 

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Ariel Stachel - OUT OF CHARACTER - Berkshire Theatre Group

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Chelsie Nectow - ONCE - Majestic Theater

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Amanda Roberge - METAMORPHOSES - Berkshire Theatre Group

Best Direction Of A Play
Ariel Bock - MOTHER PLAY: A PLAY IN FIVE EVICTIONS - Shakespeare & Company

Best Ensemble
ONCE - Majestic Theater

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Matthew Adelson - METAMORPHOSES - Berkshire Theatre Group

Best Performer In A Musical
Nick Anastasia - ONCE - Majestic Theater

Best Performer In A Play
Tamara Hickey - MOTHER PLAY: A PLAY IN FIVE EVICTIONS - Shakespeare & Company

Best Play
AUGUST WILSON'S THE PIANO LESSON - Shakespeare & Company

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jason Simms - METAMORPHOSES - Berkshire Theatre Group

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Scott Killian - METAMORPHOSES - Berkshire Theatre Group

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
David Adkins - METAMORPHOSES - Berkshire Theatre Group

Favorite Local Theatre
Shakespeare & Company

