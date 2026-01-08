BORICORRIDOR TOUR to Return to Boston in 2026 with Puerto Rican Artists

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The BoriCorridor Tour will return to Boston in 2026 for its third consecutive year, presenting a multi-month lineup of performances by Puerto Rican artists spanning music, comedy, and traditional forms. The tour will run from February through May and is produced by Ágora Cultural Architects.

The 2026 Boston edition will feature singer-songwriters Roy Brown and Zoraida Santiago, actress and comedian Marisé Álvarez, saxophonist and composer Jonathan Suazo, and the all-female traditional ensemble Versos de Mujer. Performances will take place at venues including CROMA Space and Roxbury Community College.

“The response from audiences in previous editions has been overwhelming,” said Elsa Mosquera, principal of Ágora Cultural Architects. “This community is not only grateful for the opportunity to enjoy these performances but also eager to interact with the artists, fostering a deep sense of national pride. That's why we renew this effort with another group of top-tier artists.”

The tour will open in February with the Boston presentation of Never Say Never, a comedy film special created and performed by Álvarez, blending humor with reflections on contemporary life. In March, Suazo will present a concert ahead of the release of his album Ricano Vol. II, in collaboration with Vivo Performing Arts. April programming will include the U.S. debut of Versos de Mujer, whose performances center Puerto Rican seises and aguinaldos. The tour will conclude in May with From the Land Where I Was Born, a concert by Brown and Santiago focusing on Puerto Rican identity, social justice, and cultural memory.

Tickets and full program details are available at boritix.com.

Founded as a project of Ágora Cultural Architects, BoriCorridor connects Puerto Rican artists from the archipelago with audiences and cultural organizations in the United States through an annual touring series and a digital map of Puerto Rican cultural institutions.