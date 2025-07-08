Lady Lamb To Headline the Third Annual ‘We Make Noise Festival’

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The We Make Noise Festival has announced that New England musician Lady Lamb will headline the one-day celebration on Saturday, August 23, 2025. Lady Lamb has developed a reputation as a breakout star in New England, winning a Boston Music Award for Best Folk Vocalist in 2010.

Now in its third year, the festival will showcase more than a dozen women and gender-expansive artists across three stages in the heart of Boston in Downtown Crossing, along with visual art and vendors. We Make Noise Fest takes place Saturday, August 23, 2025, at Downtown Crossing from 12 PM to 8 PM. The event is free and open to the public, but attendees can RSVP now here.

The event will also include a visual art gallery in partnership with Boston Art Review showcasing the work of diverse artists, digital interactions exploring feminism and activism, and a platform for local vendors through the Boston Women’s Market.

Lady Lamb, the stage name of musician Aly Spaltro, first began writing music around the age of 15 in the basement of a video store in Brunswick, Maine. Spaltro moved to New York at twenty and released her debut studio album Ripely Pine. From her early days, staying late after-hours at her video rental store job in Maine to record songs, to co-producing and arranging her four studio records, Spaltro has remained focused on music that connects, empowers, and builds community.

The festival will include additional performances by Big Body Kweeng, Bux Wild (DJ), Eph See, Herisa the Traveler, Jill McCracken, kieramari, Mercedes Escobar, Naomi Westwater, Rosa Joe Jacobs, Seiyoung Jang, TIFFY, and ToriTori.

We Make Noise Boston supports women and gender-expansive artists and music creators through initiatives like the festival and We Make Noise Boston Camp, a songwriting and production camp designed by and for women and gender-expansive people. The Boston Chapter is BIPOC and Queer run bringing intersectional feminist to the center of the work they do.

The festival is presented by Mass NOW with the help of the City of Boston and the Downtown Boston Alliance. For over 50 years, Mass NOW has been one of the leading multi-issue, multi-strategy feminist organizations in the Commonwealth. Feminist work doesn’t only happen in courtrooms and statehouses—it happens in the streets, on stages, and through the arts. Mass NOW’s involvement in We Make Noise Fest reflects its commitment to advancing cultural equity and uplifting feminist voices throughout the Commonwealth, including through the arts.

The Downtown Boston Alliance (DBA) works to significantly improve the experience of all who live, work, visit, go to school, or shop in Downtown Boston by providing supplemental services to keep the district clean, safe, and vibrant while catalyzing an energetic and thriving business climate and serving as the neighborhood’s voice and advocate.