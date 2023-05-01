LISTEN TO SIPU Comes to New Rep

New Repertory Theatre (New Rep) will perform Listen to Sipu, a play about Watertown's Indigenous History, on May 11, 2023, at the Watertown Middle School auditorium from 6:30 - 8:00 P.M. A light supper will be provided from 5:30 - 6:30 in the cafeteria. Listen to Sipu is written by Mwalim*7), and features New Rep Resident Artist Maria Hendricks. Thanks to generous grants from the Watertown Community Foundation, the Watertown Cultural Council and support from the school-based Diversity and Belonging Councils both the supper and performance are free. This special spring performance is open to all community members.

Listen to Sipu offers a captivatingand powerful story that illuminates Watertown's Indigenous history. Join in on a performance led by a modern-day Tour Guide and meet Sipu, a quick-witted Indigenous woman who's more than willing to correct misinformation when she hears it. Armed with facts the Tour Guide begins describing Watertown's local history only to find that the facts are missing a lot of truths. Sipu is ready to step in and set the record straight, but will people choose to listen?

This event represents a collaboration between members of the Pigsgusset Initiative, a working group of Citizens for Peace, Justice and the Environment, New Repertory Theatre, Watertown's Diversity and Belonging Councils and the Watertown Public Schools.

For more event information, contact Jennifer Wolfrum (jenniferwolfrum13@gmail.com).

For more information about New Repertory Theatre, please contact:

mariabasescu@newrep.org, 617-923-8487 or 802-380-7028.