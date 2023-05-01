Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LISTEN TO SIPU Comes to New Rep

The performance is on May 11.

May. 01, 2023  

LISTEN TO SIPU Comes to New Rep

New Repertory Theatre (New Rep) will perform Listen to Sipu, a play about Watertown's Indigenous History, on May 11, 2023, at the Watertown Middle School auditorium from 6:30 - 8:00 P.M. A light supper will be provided from 5:30 - 6:30 in the cafeteria. Listen to Sipu is written by Mwalim*7), and features New Rep Resident Artist Maria Hendricks. Thanks to generous grants from the Watertown Community Foundation, the Watertown Cultural Council and support from the school-based Diversity and Belonging Councils both the supper and performance are free. This special spring performance is open to all community members.

Listen to Sipu offers a captivatingand powerful story that illuminates Watertown's Indigenous history. Join in on a performance led by a modern-day Tour Guide and meet Sipu, a quick-witted Indigenous woman who's more than willing to correct misinformation when she hears it. Armed with facts the Tour Guide begins describing Watertown's local history only to find that the facts are missing a lot of truths. Sipu is ready to step in and set the record straight, but will people choose to listen?

This event represents a collaboration between members of the Pigsgusset Initiative, a working group of Citizens for Peace, Justice and the Environment, New Repertory Theatre, Watertown's Diversity and Belonging Councils and the Watertown Public Schools.

For more event information, contact Jennifer Wolfrum (jenniferwolfrum13@gmail.com).

For more information about New Repertory Theatre, please contact:
mariabasescu@newrep.org, 617-923-8487 or 802-380-7028.



Reggie Harris & Alastair Moock to Present RACE AND SONG: A MUSICAL CONVERSATION at The Photo
Reggie Harris & Alastair Moock to Present RACE AND SONG: A MUSICAL CONVERSATION at The Spire Center in May
The No Place for Hate Committee and the League of Women Voters will bring to Plymouth, REGGIE HARRIS & ALASTAIR MOOCK: RACE AND SONG: A MUSICAL CONVERSATION. Spire Center for Performing Arts downtown Plymouth, MA Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM.
Previews: AINT MISBEHAVIN at The Cape Playhouse Photo
Previews: AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at The Cape Playhouse
The Cape Playhouse, the longest-running professional summer theater in the country, is set to kick off its 2023 Summer season with the popular Fats Waller musical and Tony Award winning show, AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'. 
Boston Symphony and Music Director Andris Nelsons Welcome Three New Cellists Photo
Boston Symphony and Music Director Andris Nelsons Welcome Three New Cellists
A Cambridge native,Jonah Ellsworth took his seat with the BSO at the end of February, in a program of works by Prokofiev, Saint-Saëns, and Rachmaninoff, led by guest conductor Lahav Shani.
Pianist Laszlo Gardony to Celebrate CLOSE CONNECTION In Marblehead & Plymouth Photo
Pianist Laszlo Gardony to Celebrate CLOSE CONNECTION In Marblehead & Plymouth
Internationally acclaimed jazz pianist and composer Laszlo Gardony will celebrate his recent Sunnyside Records recording Close Connection with two Boston area album release concerts this spring.

More Hot Stories For You


LISTEN TO SIPU Comes to New RepLISTEN TO SIPU Comes to New Rep
May 1, 2023

New Repertory Theatre (New Rep) will perform  Listen to Sipu, a play about Watertown's Indigenous History, on May 11, 2023, at the Watertown Middle School auditorium from 6:30 - 8:00 P.M.
Cape Rep Theatre Reveals Upcoming Season Lineup
April 28, 2023

Cape Rep Theatre has announced its 38th season with a line up of programming, including world premiere musicals, regional premieres and new works on our Indoor and Outdoor Stages. Learn more about the season lineup here!
Boston Symphony and Music Director Andris Nelsons Welcome Three New CellistsBoston Symphony and Music Director Andris Nelsons Welcome Three New Cellists
April 28, 2023

A Cambridge native,Jonah Ellsworth took his seat with the BSO at the end of February, in a program of works by Prokofiev, Saint-Saëns, and Rachmaninoff, led by guest conductor Lahav Shani.
Full Cast Revealed For CABARET and THE HAPPIEST MAN ON EARTH at Barrington Stage CompanyFull Cast Revealed For CABARET and THE HAPPIEST MAN ON EARTH at Barrington Stage Company
April 27, 2023

Barrington Stage Company has announced full casting for the world premiere of Mark St. Germain's new play The Happiest Man on Earth (May 24-June 17) and a new production of the legendary Kander & Ebb musical Cabaret (June 14-July 8).
BTG Reveals Lineup For 2023 Fall SeasonBTG Reveals Lineup For 2023 Fall Season
April 27, 2023

Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG) and Kate Maguire (Artistic Director, CEO) have announced the 2023 late summer and fall season at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield. This lineup includes national performing acts,as well as local and regional bands.
share