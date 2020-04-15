LISTEN: Keith Lockhart Discusses the Future of Boston Pops, and What's in Store For the Summer Season

Pops conductor Keith Lockhart recently chatted with Boston Public Radio to discuss what the orchestra has in store for the summer.

Lockhart said that the BSO is expecting to make a decision regarding their summer concerts in mid-May, but he can not predict the future.

"Who knows? I would love to see an all-clear that allows the Fourth of July and the Tanglewood Summer Season to go forth in a somewhat uninterrupted way," he said, adding that "to a large extent, those things are not our decisions to make."

Lockhart also said that fans can expect a series of videos from this season's Pops, similar to the existing BSO at Home collection.

"The idea is that we will transition to the 'Pops at Home' starting around the time we would've opened, somewhere around the fourth of May, with a mix of things," he said. "I'm going to try to talk to some of the guests artists whom I was so looking forward to working with this year. ... I've been communicating and sending a lot of 'so sorry' emails over the last couple of weeks."

Listen to the full segment here.





