Kelly MacFarland, Carolyn Plummer and Kathe Farris Bring THREE FUNNY LADIES to Samuel Slater's Restaurant

Comedy returns to Samuel Slater's Restaurant in Webster, MA with Three Funny Ladies on Friday, December 16th. The show will feature Kelly MacFarland plus special guests Carolyn Plummer and Kathe Farris for a night of laughs. Doors open at 7:00 PM; show starts at 8:00 PM. Tickets are on-sale now at www.samuelslaters.com.

As an experienced stand-up comedian, Kelly MacFarland has an extensive and well-rounded resume including comedy clubs, theaters, colleges, festivals, television appearances and entertaining US troops overseas. Kelly was first runner up in the Boston Comedy Festival and voted Best of the Fest at the Aspen Rooftop Comedy Festival. Kelly has two albums available on iTunes, Amazon and SiriusXM radio. She has performed at the Oddball Comedy Festival, the Comedy Stage at Boston Calling Music Festival, Lucille Ball Comedy Festival - National Comedy Center and has been a featured headliner for the Boston Women in Comedy Festival since inception. Kelly has appeared on Stand Up in Stilettos on the TV Guide Channel, The Today Show, The View, Comedy Central, NBC's Last Comic Standing and AXS Gotham Comedy LIVE. Kelly won 1st place in the professional category of the 2016 Ladies of Laughter. Kelly is part of the amazing line up of Comics Come Home 25 2019!

Carolyn Plummer, god help us. Some comics rely on the monumental events of the day or the faux pas of the rich and famous. Not Carolyn. Carolyn pulls material from the hum-drum, day-to-day monotony of the life of everyman; and she does it well. To Carolyn the monumental is easy... it's our existence that's so hard, yet so ridiculous. Some women look in the mirror and complain that they aren't pretty enough, not rich enough, not young enough. Carolyn learned early on that she could lament or she could make fun. See her once and you'll quickly figure out which path she chose, and you'll laugh. Possessing an uncanny ability to introspectively pull from places most of us hide. Carolyn puts a nail through the hearts of whiners, self loathers and the self sorry of the world and makes the average seem hilarious and larger than life. Most of all, Carolyn's twisted perception of our common existence leaves audiences hysterically shaking heads in agreement that the world is indeed a very funny place.

Kathe Farris is a Boston-based stay-at-home mom, stand-up comedian, and snack cake enthusiast. She hit the comedy scene a little late in life with a different point of view and killer material. After becoming a Comic-in-Residence at The Comedy Studio and a finalist in the Boston Comedy Festival, she recently recorded her national debut with a Dry Bar Comedy Special. With an eye for detail and an understated edge that speaks to grandparents and frat bros alike, Kathe performs regularly at everything from corporate events to a basement show full of crust punks (one time, went great). Her weekly show, Farris and Friends Comedy Hour, even became "The Boston Globe's Critics Choice." They didn't give her a plaque so she made one. She'll show you later. It's with this experience and insight that Kathe helps to instruct and develop aspiring stand ups in the Boston comedy scene. Providing pragmatic instruction, tried-and-true approaches to mechanics, and personalized feedback, she spent four years running one of the city's most popular workshops, sponsored by Boston Comedy Chicks.

Tickets for Three Funny Ladies with Kelly MacFarland plus special guests Carolyn Plummer and Kathe Farris at Samuel Slater's on Friday, December 16th, 2022 are on-sale now at samuelslaters.com. Samuel Slater's Restaurant is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield.