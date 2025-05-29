Kathleen Warren to Showcase Artwork at Pittsford Fine Art First Friday Reception in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Local artist Kathleen Warren will be the featured artist at Pittsford Fine Art on Friday, June 6, from 5 to 8 p.m., during the gallery’s monthly First Friday reception.

A former corporate marketing professional, Warren turned to painting two decades ago and has since built a body of work in oil and watercolor that emphasizes light, color, and the beauty of nature. Her artistic journey began with flower arranging, a passion that naturally evolved into painting. To this day, flowers remain her favorite subject.

Inspired by Claude Monet’s sentiment, “I perhaps owe becoming a painter to flowers,” Warren focuses on capturing the interplay of light and shadow in blooms and foliage. She describes her style as “impressionistic realism”—a blend of atmospheric impression and intentional detail meant to evoke both emotion and clarity.

Warren paints what she calls “lasting beauty” from the world around her, whether it's still life, landscapes, waterscapes, birds, or architecture. She cites Richard Schmid as her favorite artist and credits inspiration from artists such as Judy Soprano, Pat Rohrer, George Van Hook, Mary Whyte, Kyle Stuckey, Kelli Folsom, and Elizabeth Robbins.

She holds a BA from Elmira College and an MBA from the University of Rochester, and her artistic education has been shaped through numerous in-person and online workshops, particularly in the Rochester and Charleston, NC areas.

Visitors can meet Kathleen Warren and view a selection of her work during the First Friday event, or browse more of her pieces online at pittsfordfineart.com.

Pittsford Fine Art, located at 4 North Main Street, is a cooperative gallery owned and operated by 23 regional artists. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m., and on weekends from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. On First Fridays, the gallery extends its hours to 8 p.m. The gallery offers original art, prints, and notecards—all available for purchase—and is a welcoming destination for art lovers and collectors alike.

Learn more at pittsfordfineart.com or follow along at facebook.com/PittsfordFineArt.

