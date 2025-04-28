John Lloyd Young, Lillias White and More to Headline MR. FINN’S CABARET at Barrington Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Barrington Stage Company has revealed the 2025 Summer Series of Mr. Finn’s Cabaret downstairs at the Sydelle and Lee Blatt Performing Arts Center from June 15 through September 7. Tickets are now available.

The exciting lineup features Stephanie Blythe (June 15-16), Tony Award-winner John Lloyd Young (June 22-23), Tony Award-winner Lillias White (June 30-July1), BSC Musical Conservatory (July 2), London Cabaret duo Tiano (July 3), Tony Nominee/BSC Associate Artist Elizabeth Stanley (July 13- 14) BSC Associate Artist Joe Iconis & Family (July 28 -29), Comedian Matt Friend (August 3), Tony Nominee/BSC Alumna Emily Skinner (August 24-25), BSC Associate Artist Alysha Umphress (September 4-5), and the multi award-winning composer Tom Kitt (September 6-7).

Named after the beloved Tony Award-winning composer William Finn (Falsettos; The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, A New Brain) in 2012, Mr. Finn’s is an intimate 90-seat cabaret.

“This summer at Mr. Finn’s Cabaret, we welcome an extraordinary lineup of artists. Each performer brings a unique voice to our intimate cabaret space,” says Artistic Director Alan Paul. “Mr. Finn’s Cabaret has always been about creating a close, electric connection between artist and audience, and we cannot wait to share that experience this summer.”​

Come downstairs at the Blatt Center to Mr. Finn’s Cabaret and grab a glass of wine for a night of music, jazz, Broadway stars, up-and-coming stars or even a night of comedy!

The 2025 Mr. Finn’s Cabaret Series is sponsored by Renee and Steven Finn, Judy and Marty Isserlis.

Sunday, June 15 and Monday, June 16 at 8:00 p.m.

With a career that spanned four decades, beginning in 1930, Johnny Mercer is one of the most important and celebrated musical artists in American Songbook history. “Johnny Mercer: Mister Inbetween” examines and illuminates the legacy of this remarkable lyricist, composer, producer, and singer, through his extraordinary musical catalogue of works. With songs arranged by Ryan McCullough, Stephanie Blythe and Ryan go on a lyrical journey, highlighting Johnny’s unique contribution to American music and entertainment.

John Lloyd Young: Broadway’s Jersey Boy

Sunday, June 22 and Monday, June 23 at 8:00 p.m.

A celebration of classic hits from the ‘50s and ‘60s presented in the authentic acoustic style of original rock ‘n’ roll, Doo-Wop and R&B standards. Along with tracks from Young’s critically acclaimed debut album “My Turn”, the show features “Sherry”, “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You”, “Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me”, “In the Still of the Night” along with treasures from Roy Orbison to The Platters, the Righteous Brothers to Paul McCartney, Adele to Luther Vandross, Little Anthony, Elvis, Tom Jones and more.

Lillias White: Divine Sass, A Tribute to The Divine One – Sarah Vaughan

Monday, June 30 and Tuesday, July 1 at 8:00 p.m.

Divine Sass takes you on a journey through the life, times, and music of “the Divine One,” Sarah Vaughan. This show features music created by Dizzy Gillespie, Duke Ellington, Billy Eckstein, Erroll Garner, George Gershwin, and Vaughan herself. Audiences will enjoy tunes she made popular, like “Misty,” “The Man I Love,” and “If You Could See Me Now,” among many others. This tribute is a labor of love, as Ms. White finds The Divine One worthy of honor and fond remembrance.

BSC’s Music Theatre Conservatory

A Musical Introduction

Wednesday, July 2 at 8:00 p.m.

Join the 2025 Musical Theatre Conservatory cohort for an evening of musical theatre songs, and meet the future stars of Broadway and beyond!

Tiano

The Tenor and the Piano Showmen

Thursday, July 3 at 8:00 p.m.

Direct from the West End, the London duo make their Mr. Finn's debut with their thrilling evening of Broadway and more for every generation.

An Evening with Broadway Leading Lady Elizabeth Stanley

Sunday, July 13 and Monday, July 14 at 8:00 p.m.

Tony Nominee and BSC Associate Artist Elizabeth Stanley is back at Mr. Finn’s for the first time in over 10 years. Elizabeth returns to the Berkshires with heart, humor, and stunning vocals at the coziest venue around!

Joe Iconis & Family

Monday, July 28 & Tuesday, July 29 at 8:00 p.m.

Associate Artist Joe Iconis & Family return to BSC for the first time since 2018! A fired-up, stripped-down show featuring an intimate cast of Iconis’s beloved Rogue’s Gallery of showtune renegades. Spill a drink, make a friend, and spend your Summer nights with a tribe of artists at their favorite New England home-away-from-home: Mr. Finn's. Family is forever. Come be part of ours.

Matt Friend Live!

Sunday, August 3 at 8:00 p.m.

TikTok’s king of impressions brings his fast-paced, star-studded comedy to Mr. Finn’s! Matt Friend’s uncanny voices and razor-sharp timing will have you roaring — one night only, and sure to sell out.

Emily Skinner: Broadway, Her Way!

Sunday, August 24 and Monday, August 25 at 8:00 p.m.

Experience this “true Broadway Great” (USA Today) in her special solo cabaret celebration. Broadway, Her Way! is a dazzling evening filled with glorious music by landmark composers such as Rodgers and Hammerstein, Lerner and Lowe, Kander and Ebb, Stephen Sondheim, George Gershwin, Jerome Kern, and Irving Berlin as well as the theater’s hottest up-and-comers!

Alysha Umphress: So Far

Thursday, September 4 and Friday, September 5 at 8:00 p.m.

BSC Associate Artist Alysha Umphress is back with a new evening of song and stories. Highlighting her countless summers at Barrington Stage and paying tribute to long time mentor and musical theatre luminary; the late William Finn.

Tom Kitt: An Evening with Tom Kitt

Saturday, September 6 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, September 7 at 5:00 p.m.

Join us as the Tony, Grammy, Emmy, and Pulitzer Prize winning composer sits at the piano for an evening of songs, stories, and conversation. In addition to selections from past projects, Kitt will also provide a sneak peek at some upcoming projects as well.



Comments

Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby