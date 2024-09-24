Jeff Kinney To Moderate Hillary Rodham Clinton Tour Stop In Boston

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Hillary Rodham Clinton tour has announced best-selling author and creator of the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series Jeff Kinney is set to moderate the Boston tour stop during the 16-city tour this fall, Secretary Clinton's first tour of the U.S. since 2019.

The show will take place Friday, September 27 at 7:30 p.m. at Boch Center's Wang Theatre. Kinney will join the former First Lady, Senator from New York, and U.S. Secretary of State live on stage and take audiences on a journey of unvarnished exchanges on politics, democracy, the threats we face, as well as friendship, aging, marriage, and how we can all work together to shape a future to be proud of.

Secretary Clinton, also a New York Times best-selling author, and GRAMMY-award winner, will release her new book Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, and Liberty through Simon & Schuster on September 17, 2024.

Attendees will journey through the landscape of today's political climate, exploring ways to shape a better future for our children and grandchildren—all while enjoying a dynamic and thought-provoking evening.

Kinney is the author of the #1 International Bestselling “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series; the latest installment — “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Hot Mess” — publishes October 22, 2024. Kinney has been named one of Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World. He is also the creator of Poptropica, which was named one of Time's 50 Best Websites. He spent his childhood in the Washington, D.C. area and later moved to New England, where he and his family own a bookstore called An Unlikely Story.

The Hillary Rodham Clinton tour is produced by Chicago-based Innovation Arts and Entertainment. Tickets are on sale now. For more information, tour dates, and to purchase VIP packages and tickets, visit www.hillaryclintonlive.com.

About Hillary Rodham Clinton

Hillary Rodham Clinton has spent over five decades in public service as an advocate, attorney, First Lady, U.S. Senator, U.S. Secretary of State, and the first woman nominated for president by a major political party. She is the author of ten best-selling books, host of the podcast You and Me Both, founder of the global production studio HiddenLight Productions, Chancellor of Queen's University Belfast, and a Professor of Practice at the School of International and Public Affairs and Presidential Fellow at Columbia World Projects at Columbia University. She is married to former U.S. President Bill Clinton, has one daughter Chelsea, and three grandchildren: Charlotte, Aidan, and Jasper. Visit HillaryClinton.com.

