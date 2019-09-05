JOCK TALK: IN CONVERSATION WITH WFNX ON-AIR PERSONALITIES Comes To BCAE

In celebration of photographer and on-air personality Julie Kramer's photography exhibition, The Basement Archives: The Ghosts of WFNX: Vol II currently on view at Boston Center for Adult Education, former WFNX on-air personalities will gather for Jock Talk, a modern rock panel discussion with Julie Kramer, Kurt St. Thomas, Henry Santoro, Morning Guy Tai, Neal Robert, Angie C., Boy Troy Smith-moderated by Chris "Charlie from The Sandbox" Padgett. The event takes place Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 7pm, at BCAE located at 122 Arlington Street in Boston. A $15 registration is required by clicking here.

In addition, for one night only (September 19), David Bieber Archives will showcase various WFNX artifacts. "Save The Stuff You Love!" is the de facto mantra of the David Bieber Archives. And that's what Bieber has done. After 35 years in cold storage, the always-growing collection, a vast stockpile of media, music, film and pop culture artifacts, is finally unveiled. The Archives has the goods, preserving more than 1,000,000 pieces of memorabilia, including vinyl albums, 45s, CDs, cassettes, 8-tracks, reel-to-reels, videos, DVDs, comics, posters, record store and movie theatre displays, promo items, books, magazines, newspapers, fanzines, photos, press kits, autographs, political banners, artwork, toys and games, commemorative bottles and cans, instruments, TVs, stereos, radios, telephones, assorted electronics, apparel, furniture, packaging, signage, and miscellaneous ephemera.

http://davidbieberarchives.com/

In 2012 WFNX, one of the most renowned alternative rock radio stations in the U.S. signed off air, after years of being Boston's beloved voice of modern rock. WFNX beaconed a generation's love for indie rock, punk, new wave, and up-and-coming countless artists that defined a generation--it's aesthetic, culture, and attitude. At this special event, fans and supporters will hear the disc jockeys recount exciting times during WFNX's hey-day--the 1980s and 90s and be able to ask questions of the panel.

"It's been a trip visiting with the WFNX family and meeting WFNX fans at the photography exhibitions last year and this summer," shares Kramer. "So we decided to get the jocks together to recount stories from the special times we shared at WFNX with so many amazing artists and musicians."

In July, photographer and revered long-time on-air radio personality Julie Kramer uncovered her new rock & roll photography exhibition The Basement Archives: The Ghosts of WFNX: Volume II, taking over Boston Center for Adult Education (BCAE) with over 100 portraits and live-concert images of celebrity musicians. The exhibition runs through December 20, 2019. Limited edition signed photographs are available for sale and the exhibition is on view during BCAE regular hours.







