Interview: Westfield Native Joshua Michael Burrage Talks BOOP! The Musical

Few cultural icons have held the public’s attention for as long as the one and only Betty Boop.

And now, the wide-eyed vixen has branched out from animated films and television to live-action Broadway in BOOP! The Musical, playing at New York’s Broadhurst Theatre. In the musical comedy by multi-Grammy Award-winning composer David Foster, with lyrics by Tony Award nominee Susan Birkenhead, and book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone), Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from being a global icon in her black-and-white world leads to an extraordinary adventure of color, music, and finding romance in modern-day New York.

Directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, La Cage aux Folles), the show is headlined by Jasmine Amy Rogers as Betty Boop. Also featured are Tony winner Faith Prince (Guys and Dolls), Ainsley Melham, Erich Bergen, Stephen DeRosa, Anastacia McCleskey, Angelica Hale, Aubie Merrylees, and world-renowned marionette artist Phillip Huber, who keeps Betty’s loyal dog Pudgy in motion.

Dancing their hearts out to make Betty’s dreams come to life are an ensemble that includes Westfield native Joshua Michael Burrage.

The creation of pioneering animator Max Fleischer, and drawn by artist Grim Natwick, Betty starred in 90 classic theatrical cartoons released between 1930 and ’39. With her image still widely reproduced on merchandise ranging from clothing to Christmas ornaments, Betty’s trademark looks, voice, and sex-symbol style have earned her fans worldwide.

And Burrage has become one of them, as he explained by telephone from New York recently.

Were you familiar with Betty Boop before you landed this show?

I knew a little bit about her, because I’d seen a few of the animated shorts and some of the other things she’s been in over the years. Working on this show, though, I’ve fallen in love with her, like so many people before me. She may be best known as a cartoon character, but she’s so splendidly theatrical and has such great showmanship that she’s irresistible.

What appeals to you about this show?

I grew up dancing and, while I like to think of myself as a dancer/singer/actor, I still want to dance as much as I can while I can. With flashy old-school, high-energy musical numbers, this show is epic Broadway at its very best. And Jasmine Amy Rogers is truly spectacular as Betty Boop – a true star-in-the-making. Whether you like great music or dancing or both, after you see this show, you’ll leave the theater feeling joyous.

As a dancer, are you enjoying working with Jerry Mitchell?

Very much so, because he is as bright as the shows he puts on stage. He has great ideas and the vision to make them happen. Ultimately, when he comes up with a particular dance number, he tells you precisely what he wants you to do. You want to give him exactly what he wants, too, because he’s just so good at direction and choreography.

David Foster is a legendary composer, arranger, musician, and record producer, and a 16-time Grammy Award winner. What’s it been like having him so directly involved in this show?

When we were getting the show up and ready, he was around almost every day and was always very accessible and would answer anyone’s questions. It’s cool that this is his first Broadway musical. And for me, it was a pinch-me moment to be in the studio recording our cast album with him. I mean, he’s the record producer responsible for some of the biggest pop hits of all time. He’s just amazing.

How did this opportunity first come to you?

I did the 2016 revival of “Cats,” and a couple of national tours including Disney’s “Newsies,” and three years ago, I was involved in a three-week workshop of this show with David Foster, Susan Birkenhead, and Bob Martin. Then I re-auditioned and was cast in the ensemble of the out-of-town run of the show, which premiered at the CIBC Theatre in Chicago in mid-November 2023. Our producers were looking at going into Broadway, but ultimately they couldn’t find the right theater so we held off for a year.

After that postponement, how did you occupy yourself in 2024?

I did a little bit of everything – from working as a cater waiter to teaching dance and judging dance competitions, to summer regional theater. I kept my place in Harlem, but I went home to Westfield to see my family every couple of months.

I understand that your older brother Nick Burrage is a dance captain and swing for “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” on Broadway. What’s it like not having to travel to see a family member?

It’s great! Our theaters are two blocks from each other and we have dinner together as often as we can. Nick was the reason I got involved in dance and theater. At age six, he asked our mom to put him in dance school. We both ended up at New England Dance Center in Westfield when we were very young.

Are you and Nick alike professionally?

As similar as we are, we’re also very different. Nick went the contemporary and concert dance route. I’ve always been the jazz boy and anything theatrical. We’ve gone up on a few of the same things, but we’re not competitive with each other. If I don’t get something, then I want Nick to get it and I know he feels the same way. We have a younger brother, Andrew, too, but he’s not a performer. He’s engaged and living in White Plains, N.Y., which is not too far outside the city so Nick and I get to see him often.

Photo caption: At center, Jasmine Amy Rogers as Betty Boop, with Joshua Michael Burrage behind her at left, and other ensemble members in a scene from the Broadway production of “BOOP! The Musical”; photo by MurphyMade. Head shot of Joshua Michael Burrage courtesy of Boneau/Bryan-Brown.

