Indigenous Musicians and Dancers Will Be Featured at Club Passim For Indigenous People's Day Celebration

Club Passim's Folk Collective will hold its second Indigenous People's Day concert on October 5, celebrating Indigenous voices and storytelling through music and performance. Curated by past Folk Collective member Kim Moberg, the evening will feature music from her upcoming album, as well as performances from the Wampanoag Nation Singers and Dancers, and acclaimed singer-songwriter Thea Hopkins.

Kim Moberg is an award-winning singer-songwriter who is originally from Juneau, Alaska, and is the daughter of a mother of Alaska Native Tlingit descent. She will perform songs from her upcoming album "All That Really Matters" and "The Seven Fires Prophecy Suite for Humanity", an original suite that tells the ancient yet relevant Anishinaabe legend that teaches us the importance of learning to live together with respect and in harmony with our environment and people of all colors and cultures. “All That Really Matters” will be released in January 2026.

“I can't wait to celebrate and highlight these talented artists again on the Club Passim stage,” said Moberg. “The lineage of Indigenous art is continuous from time immemorial to the present day, and it is important to not only honor the history and traditions but to celebrate how Indigenous people continue to contribute to the artistic tapestry of Folk music in the present day.”

The show will include educational music and dance by the Wampanoag Nations Singers and Dancers dressed in their traditional regalia and accompanied by a water drum and handcrafted rattles. The Wampanoag Nation Singers and Dancers are a group of musicians, educators, and artisans from the tribal communities of Mashpee on Cape Cod, Aquinnah on Martha's Vineyard, and Herring Pond in Bourne.

Thea Hopkins is an award-winning Red Roots Americana singer-songwriter and member of the Aquinnah Wampanoag tribe of Martha's Vineyard. The New York Stage and Film Fund selected Hopkins as a 2025 and 2024 “Indigenous Voices of The Northeast” artist resident in support of her play, "An American Ghost Dance.”

The show is a part of The Folk Collective, a Passim initiative that empowers, amplifies, and celebrates artists and voices who have historically shaped folk music and will continue to inspire its future. Through a two-year cohort model, the program provides artist development, mentorship, performance opportunities, and collaborative space, creating pathways to uphold folk music as vibrant, open to all, and reflecting the rich tapestry of its voices, traditions, and communities.