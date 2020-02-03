Indian Ranch Adds Two Shows To 2020 Season - Foreigner and Justin Moore

Indian Ranch announced that Foreigner will perform as part of the Indian Ranch Summer Concert Series in Webster, MA on Saturday, September 19th at 7:00 PM. Tickets for Foreigner go on-sale this Friday, February 7 at 10:00 AM and the Insiders Club Presale will take place Thursday, February 6 at 10:00 AM.. Indian Ranch also announced that Justin Moore will perform as part of the Summer Concert Series on Saturday, August 8th at 1:00 PM. Tickets for Justin Moore are on sale now.

With 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, Foreigner, is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million. Responsible for some of rock and roll's most enduring anthems, including "Juke Box Hero," "Cold As Ice," "Hot Blooded," "Waiting For A Girl Like You," "Feels Like The First Time," "Urgent," "Head Games," "Say You Will," "Dirty White Boy," "Long, Long Way From Home" and the worldwide #1 hit, "I Want To Know What Love Is," Foreigner still rocks the charts more than 40 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard Top 200 album success. Streams of Foreigner's hits are approaching 10 million per week.

Chart-topping powerhouse Justin Moore proves that, through all the fame and success, he's still just the same country boy he's always been on his stellar new album, 'Late Nights and Longnecks.' Tipping its cap to Alan Jackson and George Strait, the record is Moore's most traditional-sounding collection to date, a no-frills portrait of small-town life and big-time dreams that's not afraid to let its hair down and party at the end of a hard day's work. Equal parts celebration and reflection, the album is a showcase for Moore's evocative storytelling and unforgettable voice, complemented by an all-star band featuring GRAMMY and CMA Award-winning guitar icon Brent Mason ACM-winning pedal steel hero Paul Franklin among others.

An Arkansas native who grew up idolizing Dwight Yoakam and Keith Whitley, Moore knows a thing or two about hit records himself. After signing to The Valory Music Co., an imprint of the Big Machine Label Group, he landed his first country #1 with "Small Town USA," the breakout single off his 2009 self-titled debut. The record went platinum, as did its 2011 follow-up, 'Outlaws Like Me,' which yielded yet another #1 single with "If Heaven Wasn't So Far Away." In 2014, Moore landed the coveted New Artist of the Year trophy at the ACM Awards after releasing his critically acclaimed third album, 'Off The Beaten Path,' and in 2016, he dropped 'Kinda Don't Care,' his third consecutive #1 record. The New York Times hailed Moore as proof that "old forms can stand even stronger with injections of new ideas," while Billboard celebrated his "down-home personality and wry sense of humor," and Rolling Stone praised the "upbeat mix of contemporary country and honest twang that he perfected." Moore's songs racked up more than a billion on-demand and programmed streams, and he performed everywhere from Kimmel to The Today Show in addition to headlining arenas and amphitheaters around the country.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch recently opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Already on sale are The Mavericks on June 27th, Chris Janson on July 11th, Get the Led Out on July 25th, Grand Funk Railroad on August 9th, and the Fire on the Mountain Tour with The Charlie Daniels Band and The Marshall Tucker Band on August 30th. More shows will be announced soon.

In addition, Insiders Club memberships and GA Season Passes for the 2020 Summer Concert Series are on sale now. The Indian Ranch Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. GA Season Passes include a general admission ticket to every show in the Indian Ranch Summer Concert Series. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and are available at www.indianranch.com.



Tickets for Foreigner on Saturday, September 19, 2020 go on-sale Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM. The Indian Ranch Insider Club Presale takes place Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Gates for Foreigner open at 5:30 PM showtime is 7:00 PM. Tickets for Justin Moore on Saturday, August 8th at 1:00 PM are on sale now. Tickets are available online at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. The Indian Ranch Box Office is currently open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10:00AM - 3:00PM. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. For more information, visit www.indianranch.com.





