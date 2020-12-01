ImprovBoston Leaving Cambridge Theater Location

For nearly 15 years, ImprovBoston has delighted audiences, provided classes and performance space for folks of all ages. As of December 1st, the ImprovBoston Administrative team will officially close the doors and leave the 40 Prospect Street (Cambridge) theater.

The decision was made after much deliberation among the Administrative Team, in consultation with the theater's board of directors, surrounding theaters and upon the advice of health and business consultants.

"We, as an admin team, made the choice in March to keep working," says Josh Garneau, Managing Director, "we furloughed ourselves in June with hopes of either additional funding resources from state and federal government, or a wildly successful vaccine. Neither of those pieces came together."

The ImprovBoston organization will remain intact, leasing a small office space for storage in Central Square, and the administrative team will remain furloughed in the event the theater can stage a comeback.

"The hope is by June, we can revive the same spirit the theater captured nearly forty years ago," adds Garneau, referring to the theater's history in Downtown Boston bars, and small venues in Somerville in the eighties and nineties. "We have a world class model of improv theater and teaching comedy, plus an incredible amount of expertise through our vibrant community. When it is safe to all congregate together, to enjoy laughs again in a theater, we know how to come back."

Shows View More Boston Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You