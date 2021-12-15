IMAGINE VAN GOGH Extends Boston Exhibition Through March 19, 2022

Boston has declared its love for Imagine Van Gogh the Original Immersive Exhibition in Image Totale, and with demand soaring, organizers have extended the exhibit through to March 19, 2022 at the SoWa Power Station.

The exhibit, created in France by Artistic Directors Annabelle Mauger and Julien Baron, has captivated audiences and received rave reviews from critics. This stunning immersion into 200 of Van Gogh's paintings has travelled coast-to-coast and dazzled North American audiences. It will be making its U.S. Premiere in Boston on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 - and due to popular demand the exhibition has been extended.

Filling 24,000 square feet of the SoWa Power Station, Imagine Van Gogh the Original Immersive Exhibition in Image Totale©, allows the viewer to enter and roam the luminous dreamscapes conjured by Vincent Van Gogh, projected in infinitesimally fine detail and at the grandest scale, accompanied by the music of Prokofiev, Saint-Saëns, Schubert, Mozart, Satie, and more. Invented by Albert Plecy in 1977, Image Totale© has been adapted by Mauger and Baron to offer passage into the visionary works of a beloved genius, where we become engulfed by those famously tactile brushstrokes.

Annabelle Mauger is the original creator of the first immersive Van Gogh exhibition, presented in 2008 at Cathédrale d'Images in France and in 2011 at the ArtScience Museum in Singapore. Her creation inspired various digital Van Gogh exhibitions that toured around the world in the years since. In 2017, Mauger and Baron presented a new, elevated version of Imagine Van Gogh in Image Totale© at Halle de La Villette in Paris.

Imagine Van Gogh the Original Immersive Exhibition in Image Totale© is designed as a contactless experience and will have timed entries and will operate in full accordance with current safety guidelines established by the CDC and the Massachusetts government - all visitors are required to wear masks both inside and outside the SoWa Power Station regardless of vaccination status.

Tickets are on sale now at www.imagine-vangogh.com.