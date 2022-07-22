Hush Club To Debut New Songs At Club Passim

Hush Club will debut never before heard songs during a special show at Club Passim in Harvard Square. The Boston-based indie rock band just released their latest single "Thought I Saw You," and will release additional new music during the Friday, July 22 show. Singer-songwriter Cloudbelly will open. Tickets are on sale now at passim.org.

College friends Chris Hailey (guitar, vocals), Liz Kantor (keys, vocals), and Alasdair MacKenzie (drums, bass, vocals) formed Hush Club when isolated together during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now living together in Somerville, the band has continued to make lush, melodic music that aims to explore the nuances of the world's shared human experiences.

Hush Club's debut album "Fingerprints & Stains" has accumulated widespread recognition and praise. The album has also charted #5 on the NCA 200 the first week of its debut, staying on the chart for three consecutive weeks.

"Fingerprints & Stains" guides listeners through a journey of making sense of heartbreak and pain, questioning the path one has chosen to go down, repeating mistakes, and finding one's true identity. The album is a distinctive musical project meant to address the dimensions of both euphoria and melancholia.

Their newest single "Thought I Saw You" celebrates the thrill of a sparked connection and encourages listeners to move to the rhythm. Click here to listen to "Thought I Saw You."

Western Massachusetts-based singer-songwriter Cloudbelly will open for Hush Club, performing songs from their latest album "THOU/THEM" produced by Grammy-nominated Anand Nayak.

Hush Club will perform at Club Passim on July 22, 2022 at 8:00 PM. Doors open at 7:00 PM. Tickets are on sale now for $18 and can be purchased at passim.org. Club Passim is located at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge MA 02138.

All guests at Club Passim must show proof of vaccination before every show and are required to have a booster if their last vaccination was more than 6-months ago. These policies are subject to change. For updates please visit passim.org.