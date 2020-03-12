Huntington Theatre Company Cancels All Public Performances And Events

Huntington Theatre Company Managing Director Michael Maso announced today after much careful consideration that due to the evolving circumstances surrounding COVID-19, effective immediately, the Huntington Theatre Company will suspend all public performances and events at both the Huntington Avenue Theatre and the Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA until further notice.



The Huntington Theatre Company ticketing staff will be reaching out to ticket holders of Our Daughters, Like Pillars (scheduled for Mar 20 - April 19) to inform them of the cancellation of all public performances of the world premiere comedy by Kirsten Greenidge. The Huntington hopes to create a digital recording of this play to be made available to ticketed patrons. Huntington ticket holders will also have the option of donating their tickets, exchanging them for a future Huntington production, or refunds. All proceeds from donated tickets will go towards supporting artists and other contracted employees who will be affected by cancellations of Huntington programming.



In keeping with our commitment to customer service and our flexible exchange policies, we are happy to work with any patrons who feel uncomfortable attending their designated performance when our venues reopen. The Huntington would like to thank its patrons for their patience, understanding and support at this time. The artists and staff of the Huntington look forward to reuniting with audiences together in their venues when it is safe to do so.



For more information on the Huntington Theatre Company's response to COVID-19 click HERE

For more information on ticketing donations, exchanges and refunds please call 617 266 0800.

For more information on the Huntington Theatre Company's 2020-2021 season please click HERE





