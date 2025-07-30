Homebrewed Theatre Company To Premiere KNOTTY HABITS This August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Homebrewed Theatre Company will return to the outdoor stage this summer with the world premiere of Knotty Habits, a medieval mystery-comedy written by resident playwright Andrew Beauregard.

From the team behind the acclaimed Daughters with Daggers trilogy, Knotty Habits blends lace, lunacy, and holy mischief into a fast-paced tale of secrets, scandal, and swordplay. Directed and choreographed by Jim Beauregard, the production marks the company’s first new summer show since 2021.

Set in a sleepy medieval abbey, Knotty Habits follows the chaos that ensues when the enigmatic Sister Marie arrives and turns cloistered life upside down. With the abbey on the verge of closure, she must unravel a web of secrets, brawls, and intrigue to save the day. The play promises masterful stage combat, bold storytelling, and the signature irreverent humor that Homebrewed audiences have come to love.

The production will be performed August 7–9 and August 14–16 at Stone-E-Lea Golf Course in Attleboro, Massachusetts. Tickets are $15 and are available at homebrewedtheatre.com or at the venue.