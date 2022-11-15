Holiday Concerts Announced For Club Passim This Season

Harvard Square's Club Passim will celebrate the 2022 holiday season with a line-up of shows that offer a wide range of genres including bluegrass, folk, classic and celtic. The performances by world-class artists provide music fans a cornucopia of sounds that honor traditions and build on new ones. Tickets for all shows are available at Passim.org.

Windborne's Music of Midwinter - November 28 8:00 PM

NPR says "Stunningly powerful Windborne sets a new bar for harmony singing," and the much-lauded vocal quartet launches Passim's holiday schedule with a night of songs and stories dubbed Music of Midwinter. They educate as they entertain, telling stories about the music and explaining the characteristics and stylistic elements of the traditions in which they sing. Tickets are $25 and $23 for members.

Tony Trischka Presents "Of a Winter's Night" - December 3 8:00 PM

Widely considered the most influential banjo player in the roots music world, Tony Trischka offers Of A Winter's Night, his annual holiday celebration at Club Passim with Tim Eriksen, Sean Trischka, Hannah Read and Jared Engel. Tickets are $30 and $28 for members.

Wintery Songs in Eleventy Part Harmony - December 19 and 20 7:30 PM

This collaboration of Boston-based musicians organized by veteran singer/songwriters Jennifer Kimball and Rose Polenzani, celebrate this holiday season with their delightful annual program of sacred, secular classical, folk, pop and traditional music rearranged, reharmonized, and often just plain turned on its head. Wielding fiddles, cellos, ukes, guitars and glockenspiels, this ensemble re-envisions the sounds of the season by reharmonizing classic songs, reinterpreting pop tunes, composing new songs for the season and bringing unknown pop gems to the lexicon of holiday-ish music. Tickets are $28 and $26 for members.

Scottish Fish Holiday Show - December 22 8:00 PM

Boston's own fiddle and cello quintet, Scottish Fish is coming to their "home stage" for the holidays, adding their fresh and unconventional take to Scottish and Cape Breton music with a set that is guaranteed to bring tidings of comfort and joy. Tickets are $20 and $18 for members.

Aine Minogue - December 23 7:00 PM

A wonderfully gifted Irish harpist and singer, Aine Minogue has created holiday music inspired by her childhood in Borrisokane, County Tipperary, Ireland combining song, poetry, and dance music for a one-of-a-kind holiday experience. Tickets are $25 and $23 for members.

Tickets for all Passim shows are available at www.clubpassim.org, by calling 617-492-7679 (9:30 AM - 5:00 PM, Monday - Friday) or at the Club Passim box office sixty minutes before the show begins. Club Passim is located in Harvard Square at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge, MA 02138.

Patrons and staff must wear masks at Passim unless actively eating or drinking. Artists may remove masks when performing and will maintain a 6-ft distance from the audience.